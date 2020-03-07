Penny Dreadful City of Angels trailer: This spinoff looks routine

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels premieres on April 26 on Showtime in the US. Penny Dreadful: City of Angels premieres on April 26 on Showtime in the US.

The first trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, the spinoff to Showtime’s horror drama Penny Dreadful, is out. John Logan is back as the creator of the show.

The action shifts from Victorian London to Los Angeles during the so-called Golden Age of Hollywood in the 1930s.

First off, the tone and feel of City of Angels appears to be wildly different from its predecessor. So much so that it might as well be a wholly different show, without Penny Dreadful in its title, and it wouldn’t make a difference.

The original series, starring Eva Green in the lead, was a beautifully shot and well-written horror fare that used characters from the literature of the era — Dorian Gray, Count Dracula, Victor Frankenstein and his monsters and so on.

City of Angels is nothing like that, though this is not necessarily a bad thing. It explores racial tensions between the white and Mexican-American community. Of course, being a Penny Dreadful spinoff, there is a supernatural element, chiefly in the form of Natalie Dormer’s character, which is a Devil-like character. The show also touches upon the impending Nazi threat.

The trailer is overall just fine. It is missing the wow factor that the original brought to the table with its dazzling, distinctive visuals, art design and cinematography. City of Angels is more run-of-the-mill.

