Thursday, June 14, 2018
BCCC orders Sony TV to shift Pehredaar Piya Ki time slot, run a scroll

Pehredaar Piya Ki is the story of a 10-year-old boy Ratan, who is married to an 18-year-old girl Diya. Following the latest controversies around the show, Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) has asked Sony to move Pehredaar Piya Ki to the 10pm slot and run a scroll saying the show doesn't promote child marriage.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 17, 2017 5:21:03 pm
pehredaar piya ki, pehredaar piya ki show, pehredaar piya ki sony, pehredaar piya ki pics, pehredaar piya ki time slot Pehredaar Piya Ki moved to 10 pm slot by BCCC.
Pehredaar Piya Ki has become one of the most controversial TV shows in recent times. In the latest announcement, BCCC has asked the broadcasting channel Sony to move the show to the 10 pm slot from its current 8.30 pm, and even run it with a disclaimer scroll saying it doesn’t promote child marriage.

PTI tweeted, “Broadcasting Content Complaints Council asks Sony to move #PehredaarPiyaKi to 10 pmslot, run with scroll it doesn’t promote child marriage.” Well, what seemed to start as personal social media posts took a completely different turn when petitions began to be filed against the show to I&B Minister Smriti Irani, and the case reached the desk of BCCC (Broadcasting Content Complaints Council). BCCI’s latest decision on the issue will probably pacify the petitioners.

An official statement from Sony TV said, “As per the decision of BCCC we are shifting the time slot of Pehredaar Piya Ki to 10pm: Mon-Fri. The change will reflect from 22nd August’17 onwards.”

Following the recent events, the show’s producers Shashi and Sumeet Mittal had addressed the media on Monday. They said, “Most of the people who are signing the petition have no clue about the show. They proudly claim they don’t watch TV. When you haven’t seen the show, how can you judge it? We have not shown anything objectionable. As traditional people ourselves, we know our boundaries. There is a sweet platonic relationship between the boy and girl, and that nowhere is against the society.”

Pehredaar Piya Ki is the story of a 10-year-old boy Ratan, who is married to an 18-year-old girl Diya. The show courted trouble when the makers decided to air sequences like the couple celebrating their ‘suhagraat’ and honeymoon among others.

