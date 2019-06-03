Pearl V Puri on his role in Bepanah Pyaarr: We haven’t seen such a character on television ever

While many actors wait for months to get a good opportunity, Pearl V Puri has definitely been lucky. Even before he could wrap up his shoot for Naagin 3, he bagged the lead role in Bepanah Pyaarr. The romantic saga with a tinge of thrill will also star Ishita Dutta and Aparna Dixit.

Pearl, who rose to fame with Badtameez Dil, is also a singer. He recently released his single “Pheer Meri”. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the young actor admits that he is a romantic at heart and music and acting helps him release his passion.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Only last week your show Naagin 3 aired its finale and you are back with another show. Didn’t you want to take a break?

Honestly no, I love working and can’t sit idle even for a couple of hours. Also, I feel amazingly blessed that Colors and Balaji Telefilms trusted me with another project. I enjoyed my stint in Naagin 3 where I got to play eight characters in one role. And now in Bepanah Pyaarr, I play a very dark and intense role. Trust me you haven’t seen such a character on television ever. Every person has a different way to handle grief. It’s a beautiful story on Raghbir and how he overcomes the death of the woman he loved most.

While you didn’t want a break, don’t you think it’s too soon for the audience to see you in a different character?

I know it will be a little difficult. This is why I am trying to change my physical attributes and personality for this role. I want to come across as a new person for them. Hopefully, I will be able to do that. After Mahir, I want them to give the same love to Raghbir.

At the launch of the show, producer Ekta Kapoor had mentioned that Bepanah Pyaarr is one of the few shows to be told from a male gaze.

Yes, and we don’t see that happening on television usually. Also, I think it’s the first time Balaji is making a male-centric show. Honestly, I feel lucky that through my career, I have been blessed with such great opportunities. My earlier shows Badtameez Dil and Naagarjun were also based on central male characters. I feel responsible that the show is shouldered on me. I hope I am able to stand up to everyone expectations.

What does Bepanah Pyaarr means to you?

I feel if love is not bepanah (boundless), then it is not even love. You don’t love someone half-heartedly, it’s always complete. I am a hopeless romantic and believe in loving with all my heart.

You recently topped the chart as the Most Desirable Man on TV. Did you see yourself being there?

Not at all. I never look at myself like that. This was a really big feat for me. There are people I know who want to be on that list, which I topped. I truly feel I am blessed. This is all because of the love my fans have for me. And it actually gives me the strength and will to work harder.