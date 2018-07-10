Pearl V Puri: I am not an extraordinary actor but I believe in working hard

Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri feels blessed to get so much love. Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri feels blessed to get so much love.

Young and charming Pearl V Puri, who is celebrating his birthday today, became an overnight sensation playing a rock star in his debut show Badtameez Dil. Brought up in a small town in Madhya Pradesh, the young man dreamt of seeing himself on the 70 mm screen. And to make his dreams true, he even broke all ties with his father, who was against his career choice. Pearl came to Mumbai and trained under Anupam Kher. As he enthralls the audience with Naagin 3, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Pearl shared, “I love supernatural drama as it gives the audience a fantasy world and a larger than life experience. My last show Naagarjun was also a fantasy show and I thoroughly enjoy this genre.”

While male actors complain of getting to do less on screen, we asked Pearl what made him take up a show like Naagin 3, that will be completely focussing on the shape-shifting beauties. “Naagin is a brand and it’s real hero and heroine is not actors but the script. I am amazed at how Ekta Kapoor gives equal importance to all her characters, that makes it a saga. I don’t think any actor associated with Naagin will ever feel left out as each of our roles has been sketched beautifully,” he shared.

The earlier two seasons gave a new lease of career to Arjun Bijlani and Karanvir Bohra and when asked if he is up for all comparisons with them, Pearl smiled to say, “Our show is a different one altogether but that doesn’t mean I wouldn’t work hard. I feel blessed to get so much love and that only makes me work harder. God has been really kind and it’s my mom’s blessings that I have reached so far. I believe I am not an extraordinary actor but I want to be a good human being, who can give love, and get love from every person in the world.”

As he spoke about love, we quizzed Pearl on the constant rumours of his affairs with his all co-stars from Asmita Sood, Hiba Nawab to Karishma Tanna. Pearl said, “I don’t get offended but honestly, it does feel bad. All these link-ups take away attention from your professional outing. I mean if someone Googles my name, stories of my affairs are more than articles talking about my work. I have left home to live my dreams and working day and night to make it true and these baseless rumours demotivate you sometimes. I feel we are a small industry, and like a family, where you get along with everyone. Just because I have a good bond with my co-stars doesn’t mean I am dating them.”

Further talking about his aspirations he quipped, “As per the census, more than 18,000 people come to Mumbai every month and only a couple of them get to become an actor. I wouldn’t lie but I really want to see myself on the big screen soon and I am working hard towards that. Also, as you know big stars like Sushant Singh Rajput, Mouni Roy – they have all been Balaji Telefilms products, so I think Naagin 3 would be the right start towards Bollywood.”

Happy Birthday, Pearl!

