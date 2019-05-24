Pearl, Surbhi and Anita bid farewell as Naagin 3 wraps up shoot, see photos and videos

Popular show Naagin 3 is all set for its grand finale this weekend. And on Thursday, its stars Pearl V Puri, Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani wrapped up the shoot and bid a warm goodbye to their team. On a parting note, Pearl, who recently released his single “Peerh Meri”, crooned for his team amidst loud cheers.

Advertising

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Naagin 3 has been one of the most successful shows in recent times. It even got many extensions as fans loved the storyline and the performances of the actors. It also topped rating charts throughout its course. The team was really a close-knit one and it was emotional for them when the gave their last shot. They bid each other adieu with warm hugs and promises of dinners soon.”

As readers would know, the finale episode will also see actors from the past seasons – Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra and Sudha Chandran making a comeback. The climax touted to be on the lines of Avengers Endgame climax won’t only be an action-packed one but will also tie all the loose ends in the storyline. In a recent promo released by the channel, the audience got to know that Shivangi (Mouni) was killed by Shesha (Adaa) and not Rocky (Karanvir) as shown in the climax of season 2.

The old cast wrapped up their part a couple of days back. However, Arjun Bijlani and Karanvir Bohra were seen hanging around on the Naagin sets yesterday. They also thanked the team and their fans through Instagram posts.

Advertising

Arjun wrote, “Thank you to each one of you .. it felt like home.. more power to the brand NAAGIN.. last day of shoot for naagin 3 .time is jus flying. @surbhijyoti @anitahassanandani @pearlvpuri @karanvirbohra @singhranjankumar u were awesome.”

On the other hand, Karanvir, who played the lead in the second season, shared, “It was a pleasure shooting with these 2 ? ?’s @anitahassanandani and @surbhijyoti. .And @arjunbijlani and I had a great time shooting with @pearlvpuri. The fight was so equal.”

Fan pages have also uploaded multiple photos and videos from the last day of the shoot, where the stars are seen thanking each other and their fans. In a jestful way, they also quiz their director if he will miss them. The actors are also seen letting their hair down while dancing to “Zingaat” on the sets.

Naagin 3 will be replaced by Kawach 2 from May 26.