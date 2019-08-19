Peaky Blinders season five to have two-episode premiere

The fifth season opener of Peaky Blinders will kick off over two nights, BBC1 has announced.

According to RadioTimes, the season premiere will be followed by the second episode the very next day on account of August Bank Holiday weekend.

Episode one of the new installment, titled Black Tuesday, will air at 9pm on August 25, while the second episode, Black Cats, will air at 9.30pm on August 26, that is Bank Holiday Monday.

The fifth season will see Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby enter the realm of politics and go up against Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin), who later became the leader of the British Union of Fascists.

The third episode is expected to air on September 1.