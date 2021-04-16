scorecardresearch
Friday, April 16, 2021
Peaky Blinders actor Helen McCrory passes away

Helen McCrory played the matriarch of a crime family on Peaky Blinders and the scheming Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies.

By: AP |
April 16, 2021 10:00:15 pm
Helen McCrory was 52.

British actress Helen McCrory, who starred in the television show Peaky Blinders and the Harry Potter movies, has died, her husband said on Friday. She was 52 and had been suffering from cancer.

Her husband, actor Damian Lewis said McCrory died “peacefully at home” after a “heroic battle with cancer.”

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly,” Lewis wrote on Twitter. “God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

