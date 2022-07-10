Inside Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh’s intimate wedding

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh looked like a match made in heaven on their wedding day. After dating for over a decade, the couple tied the knot in Agra on Saturday. They later shared photos from their D-Day on social media too.

Payal Rohatgi chose a red lehenga, while Sangram Singh wore a white-pastel sherwani. In the photos, we see Payal entering the wedding halls hall with her brother Gaurav escorting her. The images also feature candid moments from their ‘varmaala’ and ‘mandap’ rituals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sangram U Singh🌟🇮🇳 (@sangramsingh_wrestler)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Rohatgi (@_gaurav_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moviee’ing Momentss (@movieingmoments)

Actor Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh have been treating fans with their pre-wedding ceremonies‘ photos for some days now. From Payal’s mehendi to sangeet and even their visit to a temple, they gave glimpses of all to their fans.

The official photographer of their wedding, Moviee’ing Momentss also posted some clicks from Payal and Sangam’s Haldi ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moviee’ing Momentss (@movieingmoments)

Payal, an alumnus of Bigg Boss 2 and the recent Lock Upp, met Sangram while participating in reality show Survivor India. After dating for few years, they got engaged in 2014. They later took part in Nach Baliye 7 as a couple. Payal also appeared as a guest in Bigg Boss 7 to support then contestant Sangram Singh.

Sangram had proposed to Payal on Lock Upp. He told Payal, “Yeh Lock Upp khatam kar lo fir hum shaadi karenge (You get done with this show, we will then get married)”.