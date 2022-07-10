scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 10, 2022

Inside Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh’s intimate wedding

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh met while participating in reality show Survivor India. After dating for few years, they got engaged in 2014.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 10, 2022 9:52:23 am
payal rohatgi sangram singh wedding albumPayal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh tied the knot on July 9. (Photo: Instagram/Sangram Singh)

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh looked like a match made in heaven on their wedding day. After dating for over a decade, the couple tied the knot in Agra on Saturday. They later shared photos from their D-Day on social media too.

Payal Rohatgi chose a red lehenga, while Sangram Singh wore a white-pastel sherwani. In the photos, we see Payal entering the wedding halls hall with her brother Gaurav escorting her. The images also feature candid moments from their ‘varmaala’ and ‘mandap’ rituals.

More on Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh |Bride-to-be is glowing in white in pre-wedding festivities. See pics, videos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gaurav Rohatgi (@_gaurav_)

Actor Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh have been treating fans with their pre-wedding ceremonies‘ photos for some days now. From Payal’s mehendi to sangeet and even their visit to a temple, they gave glimpses of all to their fans.

The official photographer of their wedding, Moviee’ing Momentss also posted some clicks from Payal and Sangam’s Haldi ceremony.

Payal, an alumnus of Bigg Boss 2 and the recent Lock Upp, met Sangram while participating in reality show Survivor India. After dating for few years, they got engaged in 2014. They later took part in Nach Baliye 7 as a couple. Payal also appeared as a guest in Bigg Boss 7 to support then contestant Sangram Singh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Caste to Muslims, BJP is changing orthodoxiesPremium
Caste to Muslims, BJP is changing orthodoxies
Explained: Political vacuum, missing Sri Lankan Govt and a restive streetPremium
Explained: Political vacuum, missing Sri Lankan Govt and a restive street
Dravida Nadu: Once a belief, now party toolPremium
Dravida Nadu: Once a belief, now party tool
Tavleen Singh writes: How democracy grows weakPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: How democracy grows weak
Also read |Payal Rohatgi’s fiance Sangram Singh on her revelation about doing ‘vashikaran puja’ to resurrect career: ‘She was naïve, got swayed’

Sangram had proposed to Payal on Lock Upp. He told Payal, “Yeh Lock Upp khatam kar lo fir hum shaadi karenge (You get done with this show, we will then get married)”.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

folktales
Paheli to Churuli: 8 Indian cinematic adaptations of folktales
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 10: Latest News
Advertisement