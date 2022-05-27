Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh announce wedding date: ‘Will have a low-key destination wedding’

Lock Upp finalist Payal Rohatgi is all set to get married to her longtime boyfriend wrestler Sangram Singh and Sangram has now shared that the couple will tie the knot on July 9. The wrestler had earlier announced that they will get married in July and shared a photo on social media with a caption that read, “Coming this July… Where we get to say the vows!!! And be wedding-bound!❤️ Love Sangram & Payal.”

In a chat with The Times of India, Sangram revealed that they will have a low-key destination wedding in Ahmedabad or Udaipur. He said, “Shaadi ek important aspect hai hamaari life ka (Marriage is an important part of our life) and we hope to stay happy and blessed as we embark on a new journey together. Payal and I will get married on July 9. My mother and sister helped us finalise the date.”

The couple has been dating for over a decade and Sangram shared that they had planned to get married twice but both times, the plan had to be suspended because of a family tragedy. “I always knew that I wouldn’t get a partner like Payal and it was only a matter of time before we got married” he said.

Sangram and Payal have often said that they are polar opposites but mesh well together. When Payal was on the Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show, Sangram had said that he wanted to marry her as soon as she was done with the show.

“Yeh Lock Upp khatam kar lo fir hum shaadi karenge (You get done with this show, we will then get married),” he said. When Payal asked if he was sure, Sangram said, “Itni dhakad, itni strong, itni independent aur itni mazboot ladki ko bhaiya main chhodna nahi chahta. Main iske saath puri zindagi lock in hona chahta hu. (I will never want to leave such a strong, independent girl. I want to stay with her forever.)