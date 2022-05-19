scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh announce their wedding: ‘Where we get to say the vows’

While Sangram Singh wants a simple wedding, the wrestler says Payal Rohatgi will do whatever she feels is right. Thus, the two are still discussing the wedding and their outfits.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 19, 2022 9:19:01 pm
payal rohatgi sangram singh weddingPayal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh have been dating each other for 12 years. (Photo: Payal Rohatgi/Instagram)

Lock Upp star and actor Payal Rohatgi and former wrestler Sangram Singh are all set to tie the knot in July. Sangram and Payal, who have been dating for 12 years, announced the wedding with a photo of themselves in a boxing ring. They captioned the photo, “Coming this July… Where we get to say the vows!!! And be wedding-bound!❤️ Love Sangram & Payal.”

Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Sangram Singh said that the couple was initially planning to tie the knot on his birthday which falls on July 21. However, they will zero in on the wedding date after consulting their pandits.

“But it will happen in July. Both our parents are now old and have been wanting to see us settle down. They are also very excited,” he said.

While Sangram wants a simple wedding, the wrestler says Payal will do whatever she feels right. Thus, the two are still discussing the wedding and their outfits.

Also read |Payal Rohatgi breaks down as she reveals she can’t have children, Sangram Singh says ‘adoption, surrogacy always an option’

The couple’s wedding announcement pictures have grabbed attention as they are seen standing in a boxing ring. Talking about the same, Sangram said that he gives credit for the hatke photoshoot to Karanvir Bohra. He shared, “We both are strong personalities and Kaaranvir once told us that a shoot like this would seem perfect for us. And he was so right as everyone is liking the photos. We didn’t want to do a typical pre-wedding shoot in some gaon or beach.”

Lastly, Sangram addressed naysayers who felt he would not stick to his words when he proposed to Payal on Lock Upp. The former wrestler said, “Everyone knows I am a genuine person. I wouldn’t have said it if I didn’t feel it. Honestly, Payal never forced me to tie the knot. She always said that I should decide it on my own. Who gets such a supportive partner in today’s time? I am now looking forward to our life as man and wife.”

Sangram Singh had proposed to Payal Rohatgi on the captive-reality show Lock Upp. On the show, Sangram told Payal, “Yeh Lock Upp khatam kar lo fir hum shaadi karenge (You get done with this show, we will then get married)”. When Payal asked him if he is sure, Sangram said, “Itni dhakad, itni strong, itni independent aur itni mazboot ladki ko bhaiya main chhodna nahi chahta. Main iske saath puri zindagi lock in hona chahta hu. (I will never want to leave such a strong, independent girl. I want to stay with her forever.)”

