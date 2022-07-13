Payal Rohatgi shares photos with Sangram Singh of post-wedding rituals, says people will be ‘shocked’ to see the person she’s becoming

Actor Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh tied the knot on July 9. After visiting a 250-year-old temple and the Taj Mahal, the newlyweds are home, and enjoying the post-wedding festivities. Payal took to Instagram to share photos of her and Sangram participating in some rituals with the family. She captioned the post, “The person I am becoming is going to shock a lot of people .”

In the photos, Payal Rohatgi looked gorgeous as a bride in her red lehenga, and chooda (bridal bangles). Sangram Singh, too looked dapper in his sherwani. While in a few photos, the couple posed with some elderly family members, the other has them laughing their hearts out as they complete some rituals with the younger members. The Lock Upp runner-up seemed to be glowing with happiness as she is surrounded by family in the photos.

Fans showered the two with love and wishes as they congratulated them on the wedding. “Happiest couple” wrote a follower, while another added, “perfect couple”.

Payal, who made her Bollywood debut with Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai in 2002, garnered popularity when she participated in Bigg Boss 2. She met Sangram on reality show Survivor India, where the two were contestants. They have been dating for over a decade and got engaged in 2014. Sangram and Payal have also participated in Nach Baliye 7.

Earlier this year when the wrestler visited Lock Upp to support Payal, he proposed to her. The two tied the knot in Agra with only close family members by their side. Payal and Sangram are said to host a reception in Mumbai for their friends in the industry.