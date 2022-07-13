scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Payal Rohatgi shares photos with Sangram Singh of post-wedding rituals, says people will be ‘shocked’ to see the person she’s becoming

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh, who tied the knot on July 9 in Agra, are back home for the post-wedding festivities. Checkout their happy photos with family.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 13, 2022 3:44:47 pm
payal rohatgi, sangram singhPayal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh tied the knot on July 9. (Photo: Payal/Instagram)

Actor Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh tied the knot on July 9. After visiting a 250-year-old temple and the Taj Mahal, the newlyweds are home, and enjoying the post-wedding festivities. Payal took to Instagram to share photos of her and Sangram participating in some rituals with the family. She captioned the post, “The person I am becoming is going to shock a lot of people .”

In the photos, Payal Rohatgi looked gorgeous as a bride in her red lehenga, and chooda (bridal bangles). Sangram Singh, too looked dapper in his sherwani. While in a few photos, the couple posed with some elderly family members, the other has them laughing their hearts out as they complete some rituals with the younger members. The Lock Upp runner-up seemed to be glowing with happiness as she is surrounded by family in the photos.

Photos |Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh visit Taj Mahal for wedding photoshoot

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Team Payal Rohatgi (@payalrohatgi)

 

Fans showered the two with love and wishes as they congratulated them on the wedding. “Happiest couple” wrote a follower, while another added, “perfect couple”.

Payal, who made her Bollywood debut with Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai in 2002, garnered popularity when she participated in Bigg Boss 2. She met Sangram on reality show Survivor India, where the two were contestants. They have been dating for over a decade and got engaged in 2014. Sangram and Payal have also participated in Nach Baliye 7.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youthPremium
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youth
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupeePremium
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupee
Read |Sangram Singh proposes marriage to Payal Rohatgi on Lock Upp: ‘Main iske sath puri zindagi lock in hona chahta hu’

Earlier this year when the wrestler visited Lock Upp to support Payal, he proposed to her. The two tied the knot in Agra with only close family members by their side. Payal and Sangram are said to host a reception in Mumbai for their friends in the industry.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor
From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, all the actresses Ranbir Kapoor has worked with
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement