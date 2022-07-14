scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Payal Rohatgi performs Pag Phera ritual, fans say ‘Laxmi ka grah pravesh’

Payal Rohatgi has dropped a new video of her post-wedding ritual. The actor tied the knot with Sangram Singh on July 9.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 14, 2022 7:15:18 pm
Payal Rohatgi, Sangram SinghPayal Rohatgi drops a new video on Instagram. (Photo: Team Payal Rohatgi/Instagram)

Television actor Payal Rohatgi, who married Indian wrestler Sangram Singh on July 9, recently shared a video of herself performing a post-wedding ritual known as ‘Pag Phera’. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “What is meant to be will be.”

In the video, the newlywed can be seen performing the ritual in a yellow suit and red bangles. Fans were quick enough to flood the comments section with best wishes and congratulatory messages. One of the fans wrote, “Sundar Laxmi aayi hain.”

Payal Rohatgi has been treating fans to pictures from her wedding ceremonies. From her haldi ceremony to her wedding day, the actor looked stunning on every occasion.

 

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh’s wedding festivities began on July 6 with an intimate mehendi ceremony at Payal’s residence in Ahmedabad. The couple later got married at a temple in Agra in the presence of their family members. Before the wedding took place, Rohatgi and Singh also visited a temple and performed a puja to mark the beginning of their new journey together.

