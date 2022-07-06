Payal Rohatgi is glowing bride-to-be at her mehendi function. See photos

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are set to tie the knot on July 9 and it seems like the pre-wedding celebrations of the couple have already started. Photos from Rohatgi’s mehendi function found their way to social media platforms on Wednesday.

Glowing in a pink outfit, Rohatgi donned mehendi on her hands and feet at the mehendi function.

Payal Rohatgi at her mehendi function. (Photo: Bodhitree Jaipur/Instagram) Payal Rohatgi at her mehendi function. (Photo: Bodhitree Jaipur/Instagram)

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh’s wedding will take place in Agra. Rohatgi had earlier revealed that the wedding will be a family affair with only a few guests in attendance. The couple will be hosting a reception in Delhi on July 14 and another reception in Mumbai at a later date.

Rohatgi and Singh, who have been together for a decade, announced that they were planning to finally tie the knot during the finale of reality show Lock Upp, in which Rohatgi was a finalist.

During the show, Sangram Singh said, “Yeh Lock Upp khatam kar lo fir hum shaadi karenge (You get done with this show, we will then get married),” When Payal Rohatgi asked him if he was sure, Singh said, “Itni dhakad, itni strong, itni independent aur itni mazboot ladki ko bhaiya main chhodna nahi chahta. Main iske saath puri zindagi lock in hona chahta hun. (I will never want to leave such a strong, independent girl. I want to stay with her forever.)”

In an earlier chat with The Times of India, Sangram Singh had revealed that they had planned to get married twice, but both times the wedding had to be postponed because of a family tragedy. “I always knew that I wouldn’t get a partner like Payal and it was only a matter of time before we got married” he said.