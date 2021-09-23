Pawandeep Rajan is laser-focused as he sings ‘Hawayein’ on The Kapil Sharma Show

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan will soon be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show along with other finalists Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya. On the show, the Indian Idol contestants will be accompanied by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. While one can expect the episode to be quite musical, Kapil’s team made sure that the episode had enough hilarious bits.

During a fun segment on the show, Pawandeep was challenged to keep his concentration while others tried to distract him. So as he sang “Hawayein” from Jab Harry Met Sejal, Pawandeep had all the other finalists, Neha and Tony trying to get him to laugh, but he stuck to his guns.

Apart from The Kapil Sharma Show, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal will soon be seen in Sony TV’s Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 as they perform during the celebrations of Ram and Priya’s wedding. The show stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles.

Veteran cricketers Virendra Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif will also be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend.