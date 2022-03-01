Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal walk hand in hand on London streets, fans call them ‘cutest musical couple’

Indian Idol 12 fame Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal became fan favourites not just for their singing talent but also for their budding romance on the show. While the duo has claimed that they remain friends, their fans have been rooting for them to get together. Now, the Indian Idol contestants were recently spotted in London, and a video was shared on one of their fan accounts on Instagram.

In the video, Pawandeep and Arunita are seen walking hand in hand while Pawandeep is busy in a conversation with his team walking beside them. From the look of it, the video seems to be from the time when Pawandeep was in London for the shoot of his new song “Yaad”.

As the video went viral, the fans of the duo showered them with love. Commenting on the video, a fan wrote, “Together they looks more cute more adorable. The cutest adorable musical couple in the world #arudeep ❤️❣️👌😍🔥🤞💎” Another added, “Cuties 🥰🥰love birds . Smiles tells everything.” Many others wished good luck to the rumoured couple.

On Monday, Pawandeep had posted a photo of himself with Arunita and announced a new song. He wrote, “Recorded ‘Babul’, a beautiful song for our next release with @arunitakanjilal , arranged by @pawandeeprajan This musical piece directed by @joerajan8 set to release soon exclusively on @musiqpie , composed by music director @vipinpatwaofficial and produced by @choklate.pi. Special Thanks @scrosario.”

Pawandeep had won Indian Idol 12 and took home a the coveted trophy, cash prize and a car after his huge win. Arunita was declared a runner-up on the singing reality show.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Pawandeep had explicitly stated that while he shares a deep friendship with Arunita, there is nothing like romance brewing between the two of them. “There is nothing between us,” Rajan had said at the time.