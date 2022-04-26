Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal blush as Kapil Sharma, Himesh Reshammiya tease them about relationship, watch

The team of Superstar Singer 2 visited The Kapil Sharma Show for a hilarious episode earlier this month. And now, the comedian has released an ‘uncensored’ footage from the shoot where they share some fun moments together. Uploaded on his YouTube channel, Kapil can be seen teasing Sayli Kamble about her engagement, and then takes on rumoured couple Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. Judge Himesh Reshammiya and host Aditya Narayan also join him to rag the singers.

In the video, Kapil Sharma is seen asking Sayli Kamble about how her close ones feel as she takes time to comprehend things. “Aapki haal filhaal engagement huyi hai. Jab boyfriend ne propose kiya toh aap samajh gaye the ya time laga tha (You recently got engaged. Did it take time to understand your boyfriend’s proposal)?” he questions her. To this, the Indian Idol 12 finalist said that it was a given fact that they will get married, and she had actually asked her fiancé to plan a proposal. This made Archana Puran Singh comment that her boyfriend takes more time than her to catch facts and react, leaving everyone in splits.

Kapil also asked Arunita if she too gets wedding proposals, to which she shyly answered in affirmative. As he hints at rumours of an affair with Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, Aditya Narayan and Himesh Reshammiya also join in to pull their leg. While Aditya teases Arunita to talk about her love life, Himesh mentions how he was the first one to notice a spark between Arunita and Pawandeep on Indian Idol. Both the singers go red with the remarks and are seen trying hard to keep a straight face.

As readers would know, it was rumoured that Arunita and Pawandeep are dating during Indian Idol 12. While the two never spoke about it, their bond was often commented on throughout the season. The two often performed love duets and even celeb guests commented on how well they worked together.

While speaking to indianexpress.com last year, Pawandeep had refuted the buzz and said that the two were just close friends. He said, “Honestly, all of us have spent so much time together that we are inseparable. I think it happens with everyone when your friendship is seen as something more. I think in time people will realise that there was nothing between us. At the moment, we are all young and have a career to focus on. These things can wait. All said and done, I want our friendship to last till we are old.”

Coming to Superstar Singer 2, apart from Pawandeep, Arunita and Sayli, Mohd Danish and Salman Ali are seen as mentors. Hosted by Aditya Narayan, the show is judged by Javed Ali, Himesh Reshammiya and Alka Yagnik. It airs on Sony TV.