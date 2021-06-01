Pavitra Rishta turns 12: Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande’s unreleased song from show leaves fans emotional. Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande starrer Pavitra Rishta completed 12 years on Tuesday. On the occasion, we dug out an unreleased song titled “Jaisi Ho Waisi Raho” from the Zee TV’s hit soap opera. The romantic track featuring the duo had gone viral few months back, leaving fans nostalgic as they remembered the late actor, who died on June 14, 2020.

Sushant and Ankita’s onscreen chemistry was the highlight of Pavitra Rishta, and “Jaisi Ho Waisi Raho” only proves that. The song, which has been composed by Vinay Ram Tiwari and sung by Yasser Desai, however, never made it to the final cut. Zee Music released the video on its YouTube channel in 2018.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his acting debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008). But it was his character of Manav in Pavitra Rishta that made him a household name.

Producer Ekta Kapoor on Tuesday shared a video of Pavitra Rishta that ran for five years. In her caption, she wrote, “12 years n a million memories later. Pain love n angst makes this show d purest bond ever! #pavitrarishta u resurrected my career gave me life long bonds ! Thankuuuuuu.”

In her reply to Ekta, Ankita wrote, “Forever grateful.”

In a previous post, Ekta Kapoor had last year revealed post that Sushant wasn’t the first choice of the channel. It was, however, her conviction that got Sushant on board to play Manav. Sushant had left a reply of gratitude for Ekta in the same post. He wrote, “And I’m forever grateful to you ma’am (sic).”

Sushant and Ankita began dating in real life during the course of the show, before parting ways a few years back. Sushant was a part of Pavitra Rishta from 2009 to 2011, but called it quits to make his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che (2013).