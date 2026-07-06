Pavitra Rishta actress Tanvi Thakkar announces separation from husband Aditya Kapadia

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Main actress Tanvi Thakkar and Shaka Laka Boom Boom actor Aditya Kapadia call it quits after five years of marriage.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiJul 6, 2026 01:56 PM IST
Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia separationTanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia announce separation (Photo: Aditya Kapadia / Instagram)
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Actors Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia have officially announced their separation on social media. The couple shared a note on Instagram, ending their marriage of five years. In her post, Tanvi asked everyone to give them privacy in these tough times and also shared that the decision was mutual and that there is no negativity involved.

Tanvi Thakkar-Aditya Kapadia separation

On Friday, Tanvi and Aditya posted a statement on Instagram confirming that they have parted ways. While there had been rumors about trouble in their personal life over the last few months, putting it all to an end, Tanvi wrote, “Over the last few months, many people have reached out with concern and questions about my personal life. After a great deal of thought and consideration, Aditya and I have decided to move forward separately. This has been an emotional decision for both of us, taken with a lot of care, respect, and consideration for each other and our families.”

Also Read: Sunita Ahuja in tears, wants to quit Lock Upp: ‘I suffer when I don’t listen to Govinda’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanvi Thakkar (@tanvithakker) 

The note further read, “There is no negativity or drama here, only the hope for peace and healing for everyone involved. At this time, I sincerely request the media, industry friends, and well-wishers to respect our privacy and give us the space we need. I will not be responding to calls or questions regarding the same. Thank you for your understanding, kindness, and support.”

About Tanvi and Aditya

Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia met and fell in love on the sets of Ek Doosre Se Karte Hai Pyaar Hum. They got engaged in 2013. The couple had a court marriage in 2021, and they welcomed their son in 2023. While Tanvi has been currently working on television and OTT, she was last seen in JioHotstar’s show Deewaniyat, which released in 2025. Before this, Tanvi was a part of the hit TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. Other popular shows that Tanvi has been a part of include Miley Jab Hum Tum, Baba Aiso Var Dhoondo, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Pavitra Rishta, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, and many more.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan paid Rs 15 crore overnight for a 15,000 sq ft land in Ayodhya: ‘I am from UP’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adittya Kappadia (@adittyakappadia) 

Aditya, on the other hand, has ventured into Gujarati cinema. He was last seen in the film Bas Ek Chance. His last stint on TV was in 2017 in the show Trideviyaan. While Aditya has been away from TV and films for almost eight years, the actor has been creating content on social media. He and Tanvi had also started a YouTube channel, but the last video posted on it is from a year ago.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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