Pavitra Rishta actress Tanvi Thakkar announces separation from husband Aditya Kapadia

Actors Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia have officially announced their separation on social media. The couple shared a note on Instagram, ending their marriage of five years. In her post, Tanvi asked everyone to give them privacy in these tough times and also shared that the decision was mutual and that there is no negativity involved.

Tanvi Thakkar-Aditya Kapadia separation

On Friday, Tanvi and Aditya posted a statement on Instagram confirming that they have parted ways. While there had been rumors about trouble in their personal life over the last few months, putting it all to an end, Tanvi wrote, “Over the last few months, many people have reached out with concern and questions about my personal life. After a great deal of thought and consideration, Aditya and I have decided to move forward separately. This has been an emotional decision for both of us, taken with a lot of care, respect, and consideration for each other and our families.”