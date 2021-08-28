Pavitra Rishta 2 teaser: Shaheer Sheikh channels Sushant Singh Rajput’s Manav, Ankita Lokhande reprises Archana

The second season of the popular television show Pavitra Rishta will soon start streaming on ZEE5. Actor Ankita Lokhande shared the first teaser of the show on Twitter. While Ankita will reprise her role of Archana in the show, actor Shaheer Sheikh will be seen playing Manav, a role earlier essayed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the short teaser, we get to see Ankita as Archana. She looks every bit similar to how she looked in the 2009 show. Shaheer too is seen in the same get-up as Sushant. From the look of it, the second season of Pavitra Rishta looks like a replica of the show that aired on ZEE TV for over 1400 episodes. Now, it would be interesting to see how the makers have altered it for the current generation.

Describing the relationship which Archana and Manav share, the teaser says, “Some relationships are special”. In the background, we hear the melody of the song “Sathiya Yeh Tune Kya Kiya”. Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Ankita wrote, “Love toh hoga hi in the air, jab Manav and Archana are there! Join them in the journey of love that will soon turn into #PavitraRishta coming soon on #ZEE5 #ItsNeverTooLate.”

Producer Ekta Kapoor also announced that Pavitra Rishta 2 will start streaming on ZEE5 soon. She also shared a video that featured shots from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on the sets of Pavitra Rishta since 2009 with the entire cast including Sushant and Ankita.

Pavitra Rishta completed 12 years this year. Earlier this year, Ankita recalled how her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput taught her acting on the show. “Sushant is no longer with us and Pavitra Rishta is definitely incomplete without him. Archana ka Manav sirf vahi tha (He was the only Manav to Archana). I am sure he is watching us today and is just happy wherever he is,” Ankita shared via Instagram Live.

She added, “Sushant always taught me acting. I wasn’t an actor. He was the one who used to teach me what is acting. Because I was a junior, he was a senior. He always taught me. He was a brilliant actor, brilliant co-star and I was very fortunate to work with him.”

Pavitra Rishta 2 will be produced by actor-producer Bhairavi Raichura. The series will be exclusively available on ZEE5 for 55 days following which, it will also be available on ALTBalaji.

Earlier, Shaheer Sheikh shared a note detailing the thoughts he had when he was offered the Ekta Kapoor show.

Shaheer wrote on Instagram, “When I was first approached for PR2, I was taken aback. Who in their right frame of mind, would dare to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput.. I too was reluctant. Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head on. And so I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes & live upto audience expectations… it is scarier to NOT even try.”