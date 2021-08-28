Pavitra Punia shares heartwarming birthday wish for Eijaz Khan, calls him ‘my happiness’

Pavitra Punia took to Instagram Saturday to share a few photos of Eijaz Khan wishing him a happy birthday. Pavitra shared in the caption, “Happiest birthday Khansaab, duniya ki har khushi aapko mile my happines. (I hope you get all the happiness in teh world)” In response to Pavitra’s post, Eijaz wrote, “Tu mil gayi na baby (I got you).”

It appears the two have gone for a mini vacation to celebrate Eijaz’s birthday. As soon as Pavitra shared the photos, many of her friends joined in to wish Eijaz. Yuvika Chaudhary, Simran Kaur Hundal, Shardul Pandit, Nikki Tamboli and others posted comments. Vindu Dara Singh wrote, “Happy birthday Eijaz bhai. Stay blessed and happy always” in the comment section. Supriya Shukla called Eijaz and Pavitra the “Much in love couple.”

Eijaz also gave a glimpse of his birthday celebrations on his Instagram account. “Happy 46 to me. Thank you for all your blessings,” he wrote along with some pictures that featured him with a birthday cake. Tagging Pavitra, he also mentioned, “We are at a secret awesome place. Doing awesome things. Organised by awesomest baby of mine.

Eijaz and Pavitra met on Bigg Boss 14 and fell in love. Since then, the two have been going strong. Earlier this year, Eijaz confessed that the couple is now planning to get married.

“Shaadi inshallah hogi, aur bahut sahi waqt pe hogi. (We will tie the knot and by God’s grace, at the right time) We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year,” Eijaz told Times of India.

“Everything that came from Pavitra was very real. Now that I have come out of the house and I see those clips of our fights, I see that hesitation and smile on my face ki arreh yaar mujhe Pavitra pe gussa kyun nahi aa raha hai? Love for her, I think was always there, and now I have confessed my feelings,” he said.

On the work front, Eijaz was last seen in Disney Plus Hotstar’s City of Dreams.