Tuesday, September 21, 2021
‘Hope Shehnaaz Gill gets back to normal life, Sidharth Shukla must be wishing the same’: Pavitra Punia

At a recent event, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia responded to queries around Shehnaaz Gill's current state of mind post the demise of Sidharth Shukla earlier this month.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 21, 2021 2:45:58 pm
Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia said she prays Shehnaaz Gill returns to her normal life soon, as that’s what even her late friend and actor Sidharth Shukla would’ve wishes for. Pavitra responded to queries around Shehnaaz’s current state of mind post the demise of her rumoured beau Sidharth earlier this month.

“It is still very difficult to accept that we lost Sidharth. I spoke to Shehnaaz and I think she needs to be left in peace. To ask her if she is alright, well, we all know she isn’t in a good state of mind right now and I don’t think she can reply to anyone.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

On being asked whether she’s aware about the viral throwback videos of ‘SidNaaz’ which fans have been uploading on social media to remember their favourite couple, Pavitra added, “I’m not aware about the video her fans have uploaded online but I’m sure it must be something to motivate her and give her strength.”

Sidharth and Shehnaaz struck a deep bond during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. While Sidharth emerged its winner, Shehnaaz finished third. The two continued to remain close friends. Though Shehnaaz was also honest about her fondness for the Balika Vadhu actor, Sidharth Shulkla always called her his close friend.

Sidharth passed away on September 2, leaving the entire film and television fraternity shocked. His untimely demise also saw Shehnaaz in a state of shock. Infact, Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz was one of the first ones to arrive soon after the news of Sidharth’s death broke. He was also by his sister’s side throughout the tough time.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz have a massive fan following. Their fans have been dedicating videos and picture edits for the two on social media ever since.

Pavitra concluded at the event, “I pray that Shehnaaz gets back on her feet because I’m sure Sidharth must be watching over her somewhere from up there wishing she gets back to normal life. And we are also waiting to see that.”

