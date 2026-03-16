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Pavitra Punia’s fiance unmasked: US-based businessman Jaskomal Singh shares photos from their beach proposal 6 months after engagement
Actress Pavitra Punia's fiance finally revealed himself six months after their engagement, US-Based Jaskomal Singh is not from the industry, but quite passionate about music.
TV actress Pavitra Punia, popularly known for her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Balveer Returns, got engaged to a US-based businessman in October 2025. Back then, while Pavitra announced her engagement on social media, she chose not to reveal details about her fiancé. Now, six months after their beach proposal, the cat is finally out of the bag. Pavitra Punia’s fiancé has finally revealed himself; he is a businessman and musician, Jaskomal Singh. Over the weekend, Jaskomal shared pictures from their beach proposal, confirming he is the ‘mystery man’.
Sharing their photos on his Instagram, Jaskomal wrote, “As the sun set, our forever began.” In November 2025, Jaskomal had shared a series of animated pictures of them. Reacting to the post, many congratulated the couple. One fan wrote, “My favourite couple in the whole world.” Back in October, Pavitra had also shared photos and written, “Locked in love, made it official. Soon to be Mrs….”
Also Read: Pavitrra Punia reveals she faced financial constraints post Bigg Boss exit, had thoughts of suicide: ‘Darkest period of my life’
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Who is Pavitra Punia’s fiancé Jaskomal Singh?
Talking about her engagement with Hindustan Times last year, Pavitra had said, “He is a businessman from the USA, not at all an actor. A wonderful person and kind. We’ve been going steady for quite some time now, and it feels right. I’m really excited about this new phase of my life. It’s a big change, and I’m looking forward to it with an open heart.”
According to his Instagram bio, Jaskomal is also an artist. He seems to be quite passionate about singing; in fact, there are many videos where he is seen singing Punjabi songs.
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Pavitra Punia’s love life
The Yeh Hai Mohabbtein actress had initially found love in actor Eijaz Khan when the two participated on Bigg Boss 14. After being in a live-in relationship for four years, the couple parted ways in 2024, citing incompatibility issues. In a joint statement, the two had announced parting ways and stated that it was a mutual decision. Even though Jaskomal is not from the entertainment industry, Pavitra continues to be active in the reality show space.
On the work front, Pavitra was last seen on the reality show Reality Ranis Of The Jungle. She has also featured in a few music videos.
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