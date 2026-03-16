Pavitra Punia’s fiance unmasked: US-based businessman Jaskomal Singh shares photos from their beach proposal 6 months after engagement

TV actress Pavitra Punia, popularly known for her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Balveer Returns, got engaged to a US-based businessman in October 2025. Back then, while Pavitra announced her engagement on social media, she chose not to reveal details about her fiancé. Now, six months after their beach proposal, the cat is finally out of the bag. Pavitra Punia’s fiancé has finally revealed himself; he is a businessman and musician, Jaskomal Singh. Over the weekend, Jaskomal shared pictures from their beach proposal, confirming he is the ‘mystery man’.

Sharing their photos on his Instagram, Jaskomal wrote, “As the sun set, our forever began.” In November 2025, Jaskomal had shared a series of animated pictures of them. Reacting to the post, many congratulated the couple. One fan wrote, “My favourite couple in the whole world.” Back in October, Pavitra had also shared photos and written, “Locked in love, made it official. Soon to be Mrs….”