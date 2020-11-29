Pavitra Punia evicted from Bigg Boss 14

Pavitra Punia is the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: Pavitra Punia/Instagram)

Actor Pavitra Punia on Sunday exited Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14 after receiving the least amount of votes. Along with Punia, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan were nominated for eviction this week.

Punia started her journey with a bang, and came across as one of the strongest housemates. The Toofani Seniors Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan were mighty impressed by Punia, who was not shy to put her points across, was passionate towards tasks and also quite fun. They even felt that she would be one of the finalists.

Many in the audience had also expected the same, and rooted for this fierce woman. Her chemistry with co-contestant Eijaz Khan also created quite a stir. The two initially seemed to be falling in love, only to have a major fall out. In the past few days, however, we saw Punia and Khan sharing some sweet moments, knowing that it might be the last ones on the show.

Pavitra Punia made her debut in the entertainment industry with Splitsvilla 3, where she amazed all with her bold avatar. The actor then went on to act in shows like Love U Zindagi, Hongey Judaa Na Hum Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 3. She was last seen in Baal Veer, playing an evil witch.

Before entering Bigg Boss 14, Punia had spoken exclusively to indianexpress.com and shared that she has taken a break from her show to participate in the reality show. She shared that the audience will get to see her “bold and beautiful” avatar.

“You will see the bold me, who is fearless and stands for the truth. I am a strong-headed person, and believe in standing for what is right, even if it means going against my own people. Bold and beautiful – that will be Pavitra for you all. Also, I think through the show, people will get to see my fun side. I love pulling pranks on others, and spreading smiles everywhere I go. I also laugh a lot, and I hope I can make others laugh too,” shared the actor.

Host Salman Khan has informed the audience and contestants that the show will see a “finale” next week. Only four housemates will get a chance to cross the last level and get a chance to win the trophy. Also, six former Bigg Boss contestants- Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan and Manu Punjabi will be entering the show as “challengers” soon.

