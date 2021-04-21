Pavitra Punia calls Eijaz Khan her ‘lifejacket’, he narrates their ‘best kayaking’ experience

TV actors Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia shared a love-hate relationship in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14. But, towards the end of the show, the two grew fond of each other. After coming out from the show, they made their relationship public through social media. Now, the two often shower each other with love and indulge in PDA on Instagram. Recently, Pavitra shared a throwback picture of herself with Eijaz from their vacation where they went kayaking.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Pavitra called Eijaz her ‘lifejacket’ as she wrote, “🚣‍♀️ एक दूजे की lifejackets💋 @eijazkhan #throwback to #kayaking 🚣‍♀️.” While fans of the couple dropped heart emojis on her post, Eijaz pulled Pavitra’s leg by sharing how scared she was while going for kayaking.

Replying on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor’s post, Eijaz wrote, “Oh my goodness. The best kayaking experience where nobody got scared at all and begged me to go back by giving me their kasams.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pavitra Punia (@pavitrapunia_)

On Tuesday, Pavitra had also shared a video featuring several photos of her with Eijaz. She captioned it, “मुझको तुम जो मिले ✨💋🌹 #pavijaz ♥️ @eijazkhan I love you ♾.” He reciprocated the love as he left a comment on his ladylove’s post. He wrote, “And I love you baby.” Actor Vindu Dara Singh, who briefly entered the house of Bigg Boss 14, also commented on the video saying, “All this chemistry happened in front of our eyes and we are witness to the journey 😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

Also read | Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia indulge in PDA, see viral pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pavitra Punia (@pavitrapunia_)

Earlier this year, Eijaz Khan had also shared that ‘if all goes well’, he will tie the knot with Pavitra Punia this year only. “Shaadi inshallah hogi, aur bahut sahi waqt pe hogi. (We will tie the knot and by God’s grace, at the right time) We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year,” Eijaz said in an interview.