Pavitra Punia: Audience will get to see my bold and beautiful avatar in Bigg Boss 14

“I will surely try to kill it in the Bigg Boss 14 house,” shared Pavitra Punia before entering the Salman Khan-hosted show. The actor, who is known for playing negative roles in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Baal Veer, among others, is one of the contestants in the Colors’ reality show.

While in the first two days, Punia kept a low profile, she is finally showing her different avatars. From standing against Nikki Tamobli’s unreasonable demands, flirting with ‘Toofani Senior’ Sidharth Shukla in the task, to getting into a war of words with friend-turned-foe Rahul Vaidya, she has made her presence felt in the last few episodes.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com before stepping into the show, Pavitra Punia spoke about her bold image, strategies and putting her best fashion foot forward in Bigg Boss 14.

Excerpts from the conversation:

There is buzz every year about you doing Bigg Boss. What was about this season that you finally said yes?

I really wanted to do it this time. Last year, due to some issues, I couldn’t be a part of the show. This season everything just worked out well, so there was no reason to not do it.

You were quite a cracker in Splitsvilla. What kind of Pavitra will we see in this show?

The same as I am in real life. I was very much me when I started my journey with Splitsvilla, and I think I am still the same. You will see the bold me, who is fearless and stands for the truth. I am a strong-headed person, and believe in standing for what is right, even if it means going against my own people. Bold and beautiful – that will be Pavitra for you all. Also, I think through the show, people will get to see my fun side. I love pulling pranks on others, and spreading smiles everywhere I go. I also laugh a lot, and I hope I can make others laugh too.

Any strategy that you have planned?

Honestly no, I am quite blank at the moment. I think until and unless you meet these people, and get to live for a few days, no plans and strategies will work. It will all happen once I am on the show.

Since you have already been part of a reality show, do you think that experience will work for you?

This is totally different from Splitsvilla. The format, objective and tasks are very different, so there is no comparison. You don’t even know which song will wake you up to in the house, so how do you even plan (laughs).

Also, in Splitsvilla, you were criticised by co-contestants for abusing during fights. Will you try to avoid that?

I will try and control it. However, I don’t think I ever started those ugly fights. I will never abuse someone first, but if they do, then I will not hold myself back. And I will not care who is in front of me or whether he is a boy or girl.

Your bold fashion also turns heads. What’s the plan for the show?

I have packed four huge suitcases of clothes. I had to literally sit on them to zip it. I plan to make style statements on the show. As a support to Make in India, I am carrying a lot of handloom and also very interesting jewellery pieces.

Do you think the success of Bigg Boss 13 will lead to pressure on you guys?

The last season definitely set a huge benchmark. Yes, there is pressure, but I don’t think it’s only on the contestants. The makers and creative teams will also want to do something different and more entertaining. Let’s see what happens. We will try our best to create the same dhamaal and dhamaka. If not beat the last season, we will surely reach that level.

Last season, your ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra was also on the show. There will definitely be comparisons when it comes to your journeys.

I really don’t want to talk about him and waste my time. We have no comparisons, and I don’t even want my journey to be connected with him.

If and when you get nominated, why should the audience vote for you?

I think Bigg Boss is a platform which gives equal opportunity to all the contestants. Each one will get the same chance to build their own fan base. I don’t think your past laurels play any hand when it comes to votes in this show. If they understand me, and feel that my actions and words are honest, they should vote for me. I am bebaak, and I hope that connects with the audience.

Apart from Pavitra Punia, Bigg Boss 14 also has Rubina Dilaik, Sara Gurpal, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin and Shehzad Deol as contestants.

