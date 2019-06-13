Paul Wesley to return for Tell Me a Story season 2

Paul Wesley is coming back for the second season of anthology series Tell Me a Story. According to the Entertainment Weekly, The Vampire Diaries star will play Tucker, a struggling novelist who wants to prove himself worthy of his fiancee.

Wesley essayed the role of Eddie, a bartender and drug dealer in the previous season.

Tell Me a Story, which puts a modern twist on classic fairytales, will show a reimagining of Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, and Cinderella in the new season.

The first season dealt with Hansel and Gretel, The Three Little Pigs and Little Red Riding Hood in the vein of dark and twisted psychological thrillers.

The CBS series comes from Kevin Williamson, who worked with Wesley in Vampire Diaries.