Patrick Stewart to reprise the role of Jean-Luc Picard in new Star Trek series

Patrick Stewart is boldly going where he’s been before — Star Trek. CBS All Access said Saturday Stewart has been tapped to headline a new Star Trek series, reprising his Star Trek: New Generation character, Captain Jean-Luc Picard. The new series is not a New Generation reboot but will tell the story of the next chapter of Picard’s life. No title or air date was revealed.

Stewart headlined his Star Trek series for seven seasons and portrayed Picard in the movies Star Trek Generations (1994), Star Trek: First Contact (1996), Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) and Star Trek: Nemesis (2002).

While addressing the audience during surprise appearance at annual Star Trek convention in Las Vegas, Stewart said, “I will always be very proud to have been a part of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but when we wrapped that final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course. It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over. During these past years, it has been humbling to hear many stories about how The Next Generation brought people comfort, saw them through difficult periods in their lives or how the example of Jean-Luc inspired so many to follow in his footsteps, pursuing science, exploration and leadership. I feel I’m ready to return to him for the same reason — to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times. I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more.”

“With overwhelming joy, it’s a privilege to welcome Sir Patrick Stewart back to the Star Trek fold. For over 20 years, fans have hoped for the return of Captain Jean-Luc Picard and that day is finally here. We can’t wait to forge new ground, surprise people, and honor generations both new and old,” Alex Kurtzman, part of the creative team, said.

