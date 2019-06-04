Patrick J Adams to return for Suits final season

Actor Patrick J Adams is set to return for the final season of popular series Suits.

The actor, who departed the show in season seven, will reprise his role as Mike Ross at mid season, reported Variety.

Ross will be part of a case that will put him against his former mentor Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl).

In the beginning of the series, Ross impressed Specter with his encyclopedic knowledge of the law despite not having a formal degree, and secured a position at Specter’s law firm.

In the end of seventh season, Ross left the firm to move to Seattle with his wife, Rachel (Meghan Markle).

The makers had announced in January that the upcoming ninth season of Suits would be the show’s last.

The final season will consist of 10 episodes, premiering on July 17 on USA Network.

The series, created by Aaron Korsh, has aired on the cable network since 2011.