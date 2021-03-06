Patrick J Adams defends Meghan Markle: ‘Obscene that Royal Family is promoting accusations of bullying’

Suits star Patrick J Adams has come out in support of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle after she was accused of bullying her staff members while being a part of the British Royal family at the Kensington Palace. The charge came ahead of the Sussexes sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for a televised interview. The actor, who played Markle’s love interest Mike Ross in the popular TV series Suits, in a series of tweets lashed out at the ‘archaic and toxic’ dynamics of the royal family.

Describing his co-star Markle with whom he worked for almost a decade, Patrick used words such as “enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive”. He wrote on Twitter, “She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear. Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment.”

It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of “bullying” against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

In his other tweet, the actor mentioned how he was ‘sickened’ to read “the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world.” But Patrick believes that Meghan Markle is stronger than what people think of her.

The Times of London reported allegations that the duchess drove out two personal assistants and left staff feeling “humiliated.” It said an official complaint was made by Jason Knauf, then the communications secretary to Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry. The palace said it was “clearly very concerned” about the allegations.

Also read | Buckingham Palace to investigate after Meghan Markle accused of bullying staff

Patrick called the royal family ‘obscene’ for ‘amplifying the accusations against Markle. “It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of “bullying” against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health,” he added.

Concluding his statement, the 39-year-old actor wrote, “Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league.”