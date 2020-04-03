PatiPatniOnTikTok: Watch these hilarious videos of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

If you are feeling the lockdown blues, check out these fun videos of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. (Photo: Bharti Singh/Instagram) If you are feeling the lockdown blues, check out these fun videos of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. (Photo: Bharti Singh/Instagram)

The ultimate funny couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa leave no chance to entertain their audience when they are on screen. Currently seen hosting India’s Best Dancer, the couple also have a huge fan following on social media.

While their captions on their Instagram posts can make one smile, their crazy TikTok videos will leave you ROFL.

If you are feeling the lockdown blues, check out these fun videos of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Go Corona Go

While everyone has the same plea these days, Haarsh and Bharti totally know how to add humour to their prayers.

Women after 21 days

With no salons open during lockdown, Bharti Singh shows how women will look like after 21 days.

Haarsh’s biggest problem in life

In this fun TikTok video, Haarsh gives a glimpse of his biggest problem in life!

When the wife goes to her ‘maayka’

While Bharti Singh is concerned how Haarsh Limbachiyaa will manage while she is away, the latter dances in joy at the opportunity.

Sleepy romance

When the husband is asleep, and you wake him up for some romance!

When Bharti tried to get romantic

Bharti Singh tries her best to woo Haarsh Limbachiyaa in this fun video.

Bharti’s marriage anniversary wish

On their second marriage anniversary, Bharti Singh has a special message for husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Love ‘fights’

Fights are normal when you are in love. But, have you ever boxed your partner to express your love?

When Haarsh gave away Bharti to a ‘gorilla’

In this funny video, Haarsh blesses Bharti, who walks away hand-in-hand with a gorilla.

Slap! Slap!

When Haarsh breaks Bharti’s trust by slapping her!

