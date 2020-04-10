PatiPatniOnTikTok: Watch these cute videos of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

Have a look at some of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s cute videos. (Photo: Prince Narula/Yuvika Chaudhary/Instagram) Have a look at some of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s cute videos. (Photo: Prince Narula/Yuvika Chaudhary/Instagram)

The much-in-love Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary enjoy a massive fan following. However, it’s Yuvika’s fun TikTok videos that keep their fans entertained on social media.

Have a look at some of their cute videos.

Quarantine love: Yuvika Chaudhary leads the way on how to get husbands involved in household chores.

How to party during self-isolation: Well, in case you are feeling low during lockdown, Prince and Yuvika also teach you how to party during self-isolation.

Corona se daro na: In this fun video, the celebrities show what to do during self-isolation.

Piggybacking on the husband: Yuvika Chaudhary piggybacks on husband Prince in this romantic video, and he couldn’t have been happier.

‘Mother’ly love: Ditching the romance, Yuvika calls Prince her ‘mother’ using a hilarious accent, and it will leave you ROFL!

Dhamki wala pyaar: If you thought our gabru Punjabi Prince Narula wears the pants in the house, this video clearly breaks the image.

My wife is a cutie pie: However, you cannot deny that Prince showers all his affection on Yuvika, and this cute video proves the same.

Revenge drama: Prince reveals why seeking revenge is never a good option.

Alternate to behas: Prince and Yuvika share an alternative to constant arguments.

Difficult choice: Prince Narula dares to make a tough choice in this hilarious video.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd