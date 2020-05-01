PatiPatniOnTikTok: The best videos of Vatsal Sheth-Ishita Dutta

Television actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta, who tied the knot in 2017, are posting some fun videos on TikTok of late. What sets them apart is, all their videos have been shot using the ‘big head’ or ‘mega head’ filter, which makes it hilarious.
Check out these fun videos of Vatsal and Ishita.
When you 'fall' asleep
@vatsalsheth5
@ishidutta #husbandwife #patipatni #couple #comedy #funny #video #laughter #hindi #dialogue #joke #justforlaughs #wearebored #stayhome
Vatsal's tips on how to control your anger
@ishidutta
@vatsalsheth5 don’t angry me #husbandwife #patipatni #couple #comedy #funny #fight #joke #hindi #dialogue #bollywood #vatsalsheth #ishitadutta
This is how you celebrate 25 years of marriage
@vatsalsheth5
@ishidutta #husbandwife #patipatni #couple #comedy #funny #video #laughter #hindi #dailogue #india #ishitadutta #vatsalsheth #bollywood #jokes
How to survive lockdown when married
@ishidutta
#patipatni #couplecomedy #quarantinelife #husbandwife #funny #hindi #lockdown #funnyvideo #ishitadutta #vatsalsheth @vatsalsheth5
Vatsal and Ishita's 'Genda Phool' version
@vatsalsheth5
Madness with @ishidutta #gendaphool #couplecomedy #funnyvideo #husbandwife #patipatni #comedy #funny #boredathome #ishitadutta #vatsalsheth
Pranks in love
@ishidutta
@vatsalsheth5 #megahead #selfisolation #timelapse #couplecomedy #couplegoals #husbandwife #patipatni #funnyvideos
A fun way to do household chores
@vatsalsheth5
Effects of self quarantine with @ishidutta #phewphewphew #megaheadchallenge #megahead #ishitadutta #vatsalsheth #couplegoals #husbandwife #reallove
The 'Kokila' act from TV show Saathiya
@ishidutta
#megahead #couplecomedy #couplegoals #indaysofquarantine @vatsalsheth5 #selfisolation #socaildistancing
Happy Watching!
