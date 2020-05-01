Follow Us:
Friday, May 01, 2020
#PatiPatniOnTikTok: The best videos of Vatsal Sheth-Ishita Dutta

Entertain yourself during the lockdown by watching Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta's TikTok videos.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Updated: May 1, 2020 5:41:45 pm
Ishita Dutta and Vatshal Seth videos Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth have been sharing funny videos on TikTok. (Photo: Ishita Dutta/Instagram)

Television actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta, who tied the knot in 2017, are posting some fun videos on TikTok of late. What sets them apart is, all their videos have been shot using the ‘big head’ or ‘mega head’ filter, which makes it hilarious.

Check out these fun videos of Vatsal and Ishita.

When you ‘fall’ asleep

@vatsalsheth5

@ishidutta #husbandwife #patipatni #couple #comedy #funny #video #laughter #hindi #dialogue #joke #justforlaughs #wearebored #stayhome

♬ original sound – vatsalsheth5

Vatsal’s tips on how to control your anger

@ishidutta

@vatsalsheth5 don’t angry me #husbandwife #patipatni #couple #comedy #funny #fight #joke #hindi #dialogue #bollywood #vatsalsheth #ishitadutta

♬ original sound – ishidutta

This is how you celebrate 25 years of marriage

@vatsalsheth5

@ishidutta #husbandwife #patipatni #couple #comedy #funny #video #laughter #hindi #dailogue #india #ishitadutta #vatsalsheth #bollywood #jokes

♬ original sound – kaku_girdher

How to survive lockdown when married

@ishidutta

#patipatni #couplecomedy #quarantinelife #husbandwife #funny #hindi #lockdown #funnyvideo #ishitadutta #vatsalsheth @vatsalsheth5

♬ original sound – Sanjeev Goyal – Sanjeev Goyal

Vatsal and Ishita’s ‘Genda Phool’ version

@vatsalsheth5

Madness with @ishidutta #gendaphool #couplecomedy #funnyvideo #husbandwife #patipatni #comedy #funny #boredathome #ishitadutta #vatsalsheth

♬ Genda Phool – Badshah feat. Payal Dev

Pranks in love

@ishidutta

@vatsalsheth5 #megahead #selfisolation #timelapse #couplecomedy #couplegoals #husbandwife #patipatni #funnyvideos

♬ original sound – oyeitsprank

A fun way to do household chores

@vatsalsheth5

Effects of self quarantine with @ishidutta #phewphewphew #megaheadchallenge #megahead #ishitadutta #vatsalsheth #couplegoals #husbandwife #reallove

♬ Pew Pew Pew – Auntie Hammy

The ‘Kokila’ act from TV show Saathiya

@ishidutta

#megahead #couplecomedy #couplegoals #indaysofquarantine @vatsalsheth5 #selfisolation #socaildistancing

♬ original sound – Ishita Dutta – Ishita Dutta

Happy Watching!

