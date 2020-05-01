PatiPatniOnTikTok: The best videos of Vatsal Sheth-Ishita Dutta

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth have been sharing funny videos on TikTok. (Photo: Ishita Dutta/Instagram) Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth have been sharing funny videos on TikTok. (Photo: Ishita Dutta/Instagram)

Television actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta, who tied the knot in 2017, are posting some fun videos on TikTok of late. What sets them apart is, all their videos have been shot using the ‘big head’ or ‘mega head’ filter, which makes it hilarious.

Check out these fun videos of Vatsal and Ishita.

When you ‘fall’ asleep

Vatsal’s tips on how to control your anger

This is how you celebrate 25 years of marriage

How to survive lockdown when married

Vatsal and Ishita’s ‘Genda Phool’ version

Pranks in love

A fun way to do household chores

The ‘Kokila’ act from TV show Saathiya

Happy Watching!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd