Patiala Babes fame Ashnoor Kaur scores 94% in Class 12, reveals she’s booked a new house

TV actor Ashnoor Kaur has scored an impressive 94 percent marks in the recently announced CBSE Class 12th results. Kaur, 17, is known for her work in TV serials like Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Patiala Babes.

In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Ashnoor revealed that she did not take up new TV projects as that would have distracted her from her studies. “It feels great. I feel nice and accomplished. I scored 93 percent in 10th and hence I thought I should get more than that. I didn’t even take up new projects as I wanted to concentrate on my studies. So it has finally paid off,” she shared.

Ashnoor shared her plans for college and said that she plans to learn acting, filmmaking, and direction on a professional level. “I wish to pursue BMM ( Bachelor of Mass Media) and focus on my studies. For my master’s, I might go abroad. Apart from acting, I also want to learn filmmaking and direction,” she said.

Ashnoor also said that soon she will have her own house. “I have booked a new house and it is my dream house. It is under construction. It feels good as it reflects that you are growing up, doing things on your own. Hard work pays. The house will be ready by next year first half. I have shifted to a new house, but I didn’t buy that,” she told the publication.