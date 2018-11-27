Patiala Babes actor Paridhi Sharma: Couldn’t have asked for a better comeback

After her maternity break, Paridhi Sharma is back to rule the television with Patiala Babes. The Sony TV series will see the Jodha Akbar actor play a mother, who will learn the ways of a new-age life through her teenage daughter, essayed by Ashnoor Kaur.

“I am really excited about this new project. Also, there is a responsibility as people expect a lot from me. Once I decided to come back, I only had two things in my mind. I wanted to play the protagonist and the story has to be refreshing and meaningful. And when I heard the script of Patiala Babes, I was completely sold by the concept. It’s a fulfilling role and I couldn’t have asked for anything better as my comeback project,” shared Paridhi, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Talking about her on-screen daughter Ashnoor, the 31-year-old said, “The show requires us to have a great bonding and chemistry. And you won’t believe, we clicked on the very first day. We met during the promo shoot and from the very first moment, we found a connection. Ashnoor is a very cute girl and a talented actor. Since we would be shooting mostly together, it’s a boon to have a supporting and loving co-star.”

The promos of the daily showcases how the daughter gives wings to her mother. And for Paridhi, the reel life instances coincides with her real life. “I am very close to my mother and we share a beautiful bond. We are more like friends and share everything with each other. I have had the same journey as a daughter, where I got to introduce a lot of things to her. And it feels great, as mothers are the one, who teaches us everything. It’s important to give back and help them make independent,” she shared with a smile.

Paridhi, who delivered a baby boy in 2016, shared that it’s indeed hard to leave her child back home. Thanking her family for the support, she said, “My in-laws have moved to Mumbai to support me. Also, my parents are always there to lend a hand. I know it’s difficult but I made the choice, and my family completely backs me. Being a working mother is no longer a taboo. One has to be true to their passion. And I make sure I spend enough time with my baby also.”

While the notion of ‘out of sight, out of mind’ remains true for actors, Paridhi has been lucky to not face the same. “My last outing was two years back in Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum. Even when I was not around, my fans still have the same amount of love and respect for me. It only makes me want to do better. From the time, the promos have hit the air, they have been so excited. I hope I manage to keep them happy with my performance, once again,” concluded the actor.

Starting tonight, Patiala Babes will air Monday-Friday, 9 pm on Sony TV.