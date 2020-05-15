Follow Us:
Friday, May 15, 2020
COVID19

#PatiPatniOnTikTok: Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra raise cuteness level

Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra do not enjoy posting too many pictures of each other on social media. However, their TikTok videos are too cute to be missed.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Published: May 15, 2020 6:58:11 pm
amruta khanvilkar, himanshu malhotra Amruta and Himanshu met on India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2014

Amruta Khavilkar and Himanshu Malhotra are the perfect example of ‘opposite attracts’. The Punjabi Malhotra is soft spoken, while the Marathi mulgi Khanvilkar is a firebrand. The two got married in 2015 after dating each other for a decade. They had met on India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj.

The social media shy couple do not enjoy posting too many pictures of each other. However, their TikTok videos are too cute to be missed.

Have a look at some of their fun videos here:

Amruta and Himanshu do a Tanu Weds Manu

@amrutakhanvilkar1123

Why why why @himanshuashokmalhotra why did you do this ?

♬ original sound – ns74211

Himanshu reveal’s his life’s biggest problem

@amrutakhanvilkar1123

#slowpati #amrutakhanvilkar @himanshuashokmalhotra

♬ original sound – haarsh limbachiyaa – haarsh limbachiyaa

Here’s how Amruta got married to Himanshu

@amrutakhanvilkar1123

#slowpati #amrutakhanvilkar @himanshuashokmalhotra

♬ original sound – Sanrissh vedh♥️ – Sanrissh vedh♥️

How to celebrate your husband’s birthday

@amrutakhanvilkar1123

#happybirthday @himanshuashokmalhotra

♬ original sound – amrutakhanvilkar1123

Amruta reveals Himanshu’s real side

@amrutakhanvilkar1123

@himanshuashokmalhotra very tez #cute #expressionqueen #amrutakhanvilkar

♬ Original Sound – Unknown

Never cry for a guy and wash off your expensive mascara

@amrutakhanvilkar1123

#valentinesday2020 @mostlysane

♬ original sound – mostlysane

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Madhuri Dixit turns 53: Rare photos of Bollywood’s dancing diva
Madhuri Dixit turns 53: Rare photos of Bollywood’s dancing diva

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 15: Latest News

Advertisement