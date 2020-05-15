PatiPatniOnTikTok: Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra raise cuteness level

Amruta and Himanshu met on India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2014 Amruta and Himanshu met on India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2014

Amruta Khavilkar and Himanshu Malhotra are the perfect example of ‘opposite attracts’. The Punjabi Malhotra is soft spoken, while the Marathi mulgi Khanvilkar is a firebrand. The two got married in 2015 after dating each other for a decade. They had met on India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj.

The social media shy couple do not enjoy posting too many pictures of each other. However, their TikTok videos are too cute to be missed.

Have a look at some of their fun videos here:

Amruta and Himanshu do a Tanu Weds Manu



Himanshu reveal’s his life’s biggest problem

Here’s how Amruta got married to Himanshu

How to celebrate your husband’s birthday

Amruta reveals Himanshu’s real side

Never cry for a guy and wash off your expensive mascara

