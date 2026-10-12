Pati, Patni, Aur Panga 2 review: Frictions look forced, VFX kills the fun vibe

Pati, Patni, Aur Panga 2 review: Ever since the second season of Dhamaal with Pati, Patni, Aur Panga was announced, the audience’s expectations have skyrocketed. With a very impressive and fun lineup of celebrities, this season was expected to deliver something great. However, as the show premiered on Saturday, the fun contestants seemed stuck in the same old format. Pati, Patni, Aur Panga 2 features Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Archana Puran Singh-Parmeet Sethi, Manoj and Surabhi Tiwari, Shabbir Ahulwalia-Kanchi Kaul, Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami, Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar, and Deepika Singh-Rohit Raj Goyal. The latest season is hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui.

What makes season two different from season one?

The latest season has nothing new to offer; in fact, it looks too set in the template of season one. The latest season focuses more on tasks and checking couples’ compatibility over and over again, rather than showing the emotional connections and love stories or their personal journeys. Last season, during the premiere, Rubina and Abhinav shared their proposal story, while Hina spoke about Rocky’s support through her cancer journey. The couple’s chemistry looked most organic. Sadly, in the latest season, the contestants didn’t establish that connection. In fact, their equations are shown to be very superficial and trying too hard to be good as a couple. What makes the problem more glaring is how the makers are trying very hard to establish the ‘panga’ aspect through tasks.