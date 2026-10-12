Pati, Patni, Aur Panga 2 review: Frictions look forced, VFX kills the fun vibe

Pati, Patni, Aur Panga 2 review: Ever since the second season of Dhamaal with Pati, Patni, Aur Panga was announced, the audience’s expectations have skyrocketed. With a very impressive and fun lineup of celebrities, this season was expected to deliver something great. However, as the show premiered on Saturday, the fun contestants seemed stuck in the same old format. Pati, Patni, Aur Panga 2 features Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Archana Puran Singh-Parmeet Sethi, Manoj and Surabhi Tiwari, Shabbir Ahulwalia-Kanchi Kaul, Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami, Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar, and Deepika Singh-Rohit Raj Goyal. The latest season is hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui.
What makes season two different from season one?
The latest season has nothing new to offer; in fact, it looks too set in the template of season one. The latest season focuses more on tasks and checking couples’ compatibility over and over again, rather than showing the emotional connections and love stories or their personal journeys. Last season, during the premiere, Rubina and Abhinav shared their proposal story, while Hina spoke about Rocky’s support through her cancer journey. The couple’s chemistry looked most organic. Sadly, in the latest season, the contestants didn’t establish that connection. In fact, their equations are shown to be very superficial and trying too hard to be good as a couple. What makes the problem more glaring is how the makers are trying very hard to establish the ‘panga’ aspect through tasks.
While it seems that the makers have no specific plan of action for this season, the contestants can be the saving grace. The celebrities on the show are so good that they make the most monotonous tasks seem fun. In the first episode, Rahul Vaidya’s spontaneous responses made the tasks fun, and Archana and Parmeet’s fun banter was nice to watch. While Shabbir and Kanchi come across as genuine, Manoj and Surabhi are trying hard to fit in. Divyanka-Vivek and Arjun-Neha also seem to be trying too hard to be sweet. Deepika and Raj come across as very confusing.
While Sonali and Munawar’s hosting is really good, their connection to contestants needs more work. Some fun moments from the first two episodes were the shock task, where wives had to guess which husband was lying, and Rahul Vaidya was the highlight of day one’s task, where he was asked to share five things that his wife did before marriage and stopped doing after marriage.
What doesn’t work for Pati, Patni, Aur Panga 2?
The content needs a lot of work and the tasks need improvement. Given that the show is in the rom-com space, makers need to stop generalizing the roles of spouses. They need to stop establishing the obsolete dynamics of relationships and stereotype how husbands and wives are supposed to behave — men forget important events, women doubt their husbands all the time and try to dominate them. They need to focus on and bring out the emotional and human side of the relationships, which is usually not seen otherwise. Moreover, the excessive use of animations needs to stop. The VFX used on the props, where statues are shown talking to each other, makes the episodes all the more jarring.
The activities can be made fun; right now, the tasks look very lazy. At this point, the communication behind the show is not coming across clearly: whether they are trying to make a fun-light hearted no brainer with celebrity couples or do they intend to give a deeper peek into real-life celebrity couples’ bonds. The first two episodes of the show simply failed to impress; we will have to wait and watch what they have in store in the upcoming episodes. Sadly, the first impression of Pati, Patni, Aur Panga was very underwhelming.
Pati, Patni, Aur Panga 2 airs on Jio Hotstar and Colors TV at 9:30 pm every Saturday and Sunday.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More