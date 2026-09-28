Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 confirmed contestants: Archana-Parmeet, Shabbir-Kanchi, Arjun-Neha join the new season

Colors TV is all set to air the second season of its popular reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui. This year’s lineup features several popular couples from the television industry. On Sunday, the makers unveiled the contestants through the Pati, Patni, Aur Panga anthem.

Confirmed contestants of Pati Patni Aur Panga 2

1. Archana Puran Singh-Parmeet Sethi

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Popular celebrity couple Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi will be seen bringing years of companionship and love to Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2. The couple has been married for over three decades now. Talking about joining the show, Archana said in a statement, “Parmeet and I have defied convention by choosing each other, even when it wasn’t the obvious or easiest path. Over the years, that choice has grown into a partnership built on love, friendship, understanding and, of course, a whole lot of panga! Now, after more than three decades together, we’re bringing that relationship to Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga, where our partnership will face some very different and hopefully very entertaining challenges. We’ve been testing each other’s patience for over 34 years, so our pangebaazi is really just everyday life for us!”

2. Shabbir Ahlwalia-Kanchi Kaul

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Shabbir and Kanchi, who like to keep their personal life low-key and private, will showcase their bond on Pati Patni Aur Panga 2. Talking about joining the show, Shabbir said in a statement, “Kanchi and I connected over our shared love for sports, adventure, and a little bit of adrenaline from the very beginning, so stepping into the show feels like a fun new experience for both of us. We’re generally quite low-key and comfortable in our own space, but I’m sure a little healthy competition will bring out a different side of us! Kanchi is usually the calm and composed one in the family, but give her a game, and you’ll see just how determined she can be. There will probably be plenty of teasing, cheering each other on, and, knowing us, a few laughs over each other’s mistakes too!” Shabbir and Kanchi have been married for almost 15 years now.

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3. Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami Bijlani

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Popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani has been actively exploring the reality show space. After winning Rise And Fall, the actor has taken up Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 next with his wife Neha. Talking about joining the show, Arjun said in a statement, “It took me eight long years to woo Neha before she finally said yes to marriage, so I think we’ve already had our share of challenges as a couple! On Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga, viewers will get to see the little things that come naturally to us as a couple, along with a more playful side of our relationship. Neha has always been calm and grounded, and over the years, her steadiness has been a wonderful balance to my personality.”

Arjun Bijlani married Neha in 2013.

4. Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar

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Singer-turned-actor Rahul Vaidya has been a Colors TV face. After Bigg Boss 14, Rahul appeared on Laughter Chefs, and for his next show with the channel, Rahul has brought his better half, Disha Parmar, along. Talking about joining Pati Patni Aur Panga 2, Rahul said in a statement, “Disha and I have churned out a lot of fun content together over the years, but this is something I am genuinely excited about because we get to do it as a couple. We have our usual nok-jhok at home, but now everyone is going to get a front-row seat to it! We have been married for five years and have also become parents, so life has changed a lot for us, but the fun between us is still very much there. I am competitive by nature, so I already know I am going to take every challenge seriously, while Disha will probably be the one reminding me to calm down!”

5. Manoj Tiwari-Surabhi Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari Surbhi Tiwari join Pati, Patni, Panga 2 (Photo: Colors TV Team) Manoj Tiwari Surbhi Tiwari join Pati, Patni, Panga 2 (Photo: Colors TV Team)

Bhojpuri actor-turned politician Manoj Tiwari has also joined the Sonali Bendre Munwar Faruqui-hosted show with his second wife Surabhi. Talking about joining Pati Patni Aur Panga 2, Manoj said in a statement, “Surabhi has been a very important part of my life, and we have seen many different phases together. We first knew each other through work, and over the years, our relationship grew into something much deeper. She has always been someone I can rely on, and having her by my side has made many things in life easier. Now, getting to do something like this together is very special for me. Nowadays, it’s a challenge for couples to navigate married life, and through this show, I want to convey to viewers that husband and wife can be happy despite differences in opinion.”

Manoj Tiwari reportedly married Surabhi in 2020.

6. Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya

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Popular TV couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are also participating in Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2. This marks Divyanka’s first appearance on TV after she delivered twin boys a few months ago.

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Divyanka and Vivek first met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The two fell in love during the show and took the plunge in 2016.

7. Deepika Singh-Rohit Raj Goyal

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Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Dipika Singh will be seen on Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 with her husband Rohit Raj Goyal. Rohit directed Deepika in her debut show, Diya Aur Baati Hum, in 2011; the two fell in love and got married in 2014. Talking about joining the show, the actress said in a statement, “COLORS has always felt like a second home to me, and after my journey with ‘Mangal Lakshmi’, I’m really happy to be coming back to the platform once again. This time, I’m returning to the platform with my husband Rohit, which makes the experience even more special. Audiences have seen me in my on-screen roles, but through ‘Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga’, they will get to see my real personality, my life with Rohit, and what our marriage is actually like beyond the screen. We have shared so many years, phases, and experiences, and this is the first time we are bringing that real-life equation to viewers.”

Pati, Patni, Aur Panga 2 will air on Colors TV and JioHotstar from October 10, every Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm.