From past shows to airing web series, TV channels go the extra mile to keep audience entertained

While Ramayan is airing on DD National, Star Plus will soon air Hotstar’s popular web series Hostages. While Ramayan is airing on DD National, Star Plus will soon air Hotstar’s popular web series Hostages.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing a lockdown till April 14 due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, families are indoors, leading to a higher consumption of television. With shoots being cancelled, most of the shows will soon run out of their bank of episodes.

On Tuesday, Zee TV announced that it will air ALTBalaji’s web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and Baarish during its prime time. Also past shows like Brahmarakshak and Kasamh Se will be aired in the afternoon slot, along with hour-long episodes of Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya.

Colors on Thursday also announced that it will bring back its past shows Belan Wali Bahu, Bhaag Bakool Bhaag and Bigg Boss 13 finalists’ Sidharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai’s Dil Se Dil Tak in the evening slot. It would be followed by its current fiction line-up – Vidya, Choti Sarrdaarni, Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii, Barrister Babu, Shubharambh and Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story. The channel recently started airing re-run of Bigg Boss 13 at 10 pm.

Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi mass entertainment, Viacom18, in a statement said, “We are going through unprecedented times. However, as audience’s preferred channel, Colors wants to make sure that in these social distancing times, we provide you with wholesome entertainment for the entire family ranging from original shows to seasoned shows across genres. To drive away your lockdown blues, we are presenting dedicated blocks for comedy, drama, romance to give you the best of the best content. As we all try to get ahead of the pandemic, we want to continue to be your companion for everything entertainment.”

Coming to Star Plus, it is all set to air one of Hotstar’s popular web series Hostages on the channel. Starring Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra in the lead roles, the thriller had received quite a positive response when it was released on the streaming platform. Apart from that, it has already launched sci-fi comedy series Maharaj Ki Jai Ho that stars Rajesh Kumar and Satyajeet Dubey. Having already preshot more than 50 episodes, the show is airing at 9:30 pm on weekdays. Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn has got a slot on Star Plus, and it also plans to have world television premieres of latest movies.

For the seniors in the house, DD National has brought back Ramayan. Yesteryear hit shows like Mahabharat, Circus and Byomkesh Bakshi will also air on DD National.

A source from the Sony India team shared that for now Sony TV and SAB TV will be airing a mix of fresh episodes and reruns of its current television shows. The team is still discussing if it should get back past shows.

&TV has thriller Raat Ka Khel Sara and horror drama Laal Ishq to keep its audience entertained during the weekend. Talking about the weekend line-up, Vishnu Shankar, Business Head of the channel, shared, “At &TV, we are committed to keeping our viewers entertained, especially during this time. We have a reasonable bank of one-hour specials of our cult shows – Double Dhamaka (Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), Sangharsh Ki Kahaniya specials (Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar), Gajab Kisse (Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari) and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Poore Ek Ghante, which will ensure our fans have access to non-stop entertainment.”

Star Bharat, on the other hand, has decided to air fresh episodes of its flagship show Savdhaan India F.I.R during the lockdown. Also, wanting to lessen the anxiety and distress among the audience, the channel will also be introducing a daily comedy band offering some of its most successful comedy shows.

