Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Parul Chauhan ties the knot

Television actor Parul Chauhan tied the knot with best friend Chirag Thakkar on Wednesday. The wedding took place at Iskcon Temple in Mumbai. Parul is currently seen on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The wedding was attended by Parul and Chirag’s close family and friends. While Parul wore a red Banarasi saree, Chirag looked dapper in his golden sherwani.

The couple’s wedding reception will be held on December 16 in Parul’s hometown Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. Parul and Chirag also plan to have a get-together for their industry friends in Mumbai.

Talking about her life partner, Parul Chauhan in a statement said, “I cannot define Chirag because he has so many good qualities. I have no idea how to explain it. He is a very good person by heart and cares a lot for me. The most important thing is that Chirag really respects each and every woman. I love this quality the most about him.”

See photos from Parul Chauhan and Chirag Thakkar’ wedding:

While the couple is yet to plan their honeymoon, Parul shared that they may take a short break during New Year. The actor also shared that she has planned a surprise for Chirag. “I have got him a special surprise gift which I will give him on the reception day. I have also planned to do something special for him which he will get to know on that day itself,” Parul added with a smile.

Parul Chauhan further spoke about juggling between work and marital life. The Bidaai actor said, “I will try and manage everything as life won’t be the same as before. But the plus point here is not just that I know Chirag from three years but I also know his family for a long time. So lots of things are easy for me. I know everyone’s nature. I know everyone’s routine and the family is so good that everyone supports me.”

Here’s wishing Parul and Chirag a happy married life!