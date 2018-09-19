Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Parul Chauhan to tie the knot on December 12

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Parul Chauhan’s wedding is on December 12. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Parul Chauhan’s wedding is on December 12.

Television actor Parul Chauhan is all set to tie the knot with best friend Chirag Thakkar on December 12. The actor is currently seen on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

While the couple will have a court marriage in Mumbai, there would be a function in Parul’s hometown Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. They also plan to have a get-together for their industry friends in Mumbai.

Stating that Chirag is not her boyfriend but her best friend, Parul told Bombay Times, “I met Chirag in 2015 through a common friend and found him to be completely different from the people I come across usually. He is a simple and rooted guy. He did not propose to me. We have been good friends and everything is progressing slowly. I realised that I should marry a guy like him when I started to know him better, as he would always keep his companion happy.”

“Last year, when my mother visited me during Diwali I invited Chirag and his family for the puja. When my mother met Chirag, she said that she wanted a son-in-law like him. The two families eventually talked about it and finally, we are getting married,” she added.

See photos of Parul Chauhan and her soon-to-be husband Chirag Thakkar:

Parul rose to fame with Star Plus’ popular show Sapna Babul Ka….Bidaai. Before Chirag, Parul was dating Perfect Bride contestant Yashdeep.

