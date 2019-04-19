Parth Samthaan’s father passes away

Popular actor Parth Samthaan’s father passed away on Friday in Pune. Parth, who is seen as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, had rushed to Pune after hearing about his father’s ill health late last night.

Producer-host Vikas Gupta, who is a close friend of Parth, confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.

A source from Kasautii Zindagii Kay shared, “After Parth got to know his dad has been admitted, he rushed to Pune. As of now, he is unreachable but through his close friends, the team got to know about the demise of his dad. We have already packed up shoot and some of us might drive to Pune to be with Parth at this unfortunate moment.”

Ironically, only a couple of weeks back, Parth Samthaan had bought a house in Mumbai as a gift for his parents. The 28-year-old had posted a picture on Instagram stating, “Gift to my Parents —-MY FIRST HOUSE IN MUMBAI This feeling is beyond happiness ! Since the time one travels to a new city to aspire his/her dream .. you are always away from your home .. and while pursuing your dream you want to get your ‘home sweet home’ asap .. So with god’s blessings …finally m glad that I am able to achieve one of the goals from my wishlist ✅ #myownhouse #2801 #hariom Ganpati Bappa Maurya ”

Parth’s family is based in Pune, and he had moved to Mumbai to kickstart his career in the glamour industry. Not much is known about his family as the actor has always kept them away from showbiz.

Parth Samthaan rose to fame with romantic drama Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. He also appeared in shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Best Friends Forever? and Gumraah among others. He had chosen to take a break from television to try his luck in Bollywood. With his film’s release getting stalled, Parth signed up for the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot.