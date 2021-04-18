Parth Samthaan to make Bollywood debut opposite Alia Bhatt

TV star Parth Samthaan has revealed he is set to begin his Bollywood innings with a film headlined by Alia Bhatt that is currently under pre-production.

According to the Times of India, Parth will begin shooting later this year. He is said to be quite excited about his Bollywood debut. The actor also said that as an outsider, this was one big opportunity he didn’t want to miss out on. He wished to give his hundred percent towards it and hoped that everything works out well.

There has been a speculation for some time that Parth will feature opposite Alia in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated Gangubai Kathiawadi. There has been no official announcement about it yet. There have also been reports that Parth has signed Resul Pookutty’s Piharwa, which reportedly stars Alia and revolves around the story of Baba Harbhajan Singh, martyred during the Sino-Indian war.

Parth Samthaan rose to fame with MTV college romance Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan in 2014. The actor later quit television to make a transition to movies. But while he did bag a couple of projects, and even started shooting for one, the film never saw the light of the day. He then entered the digital space with the third installment of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan in 2018. Parth became a bigger TV star when he starred in Ekta Kapoor’s 2018 remake of the popular romantic drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Erica Fernandes.

Parth will be next seen on ALTBalaji’s action drama Main Hero Boll Raha Hu, where he plays an underworld don in a departure from his romantic avatars. The show, also starring Arslan Goni and Patralekhaa, will begin streaming from April 20.