Parth Samthaan on Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Will work hard to justify Ekta’s faith in me

Parth Samthaan will play Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. Parth Samthaan will play Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot.

“It’s an iconic show, so of course, there’s a sense of responsibility. Also, I am slightly feeling the pressure. But overall, I am very happy. I think it’s only motivating us to do our best,” shared Parth Samthaan, while talking about Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot which goes on air tonight. The actor will be seen playing Anurag in the Ekta Kapoor show.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Parth further shared, “I am completely different from my character Anurag. It’s great in a way, for I am getting to experiment with something out of my comfort zone. Anurag might be today’s guy, but he has a personality that seems to be from a different era. He is sorted, calm, composed and really classy. As an actor, I am really enjoying the shift.”

Parth in an earlier interview with us had shared that he doesn’t want to do a daily, and would rather pick only finite shows. When asked what changed his mind, he smiled to say, “Itna accha offer kaun jaane dega (Who would let go such a good offer?). On a serious note, such offers don’t come to you every day, so it was only logical that I took it up. Also, fans have liked me in the romantic genre. And to treat them again with another character is challenging and exciting.” The 26-year-old also added that he was quite surprised to know that Ekta had seen Anurag in him instantly. “I saw the belief in her, and I am working hard towards justifying her faith,” he added.

Talking about love, Parth shared, “It’s a beautiful emotion. It’s a relationship where you want to spend most of your time with that person. And you would want to give them the best. In short, for me, love is magic.”

While Kasautii Zindagii Kay depicts the story of star-struck lovers, we asked the actor if such passionate love still exists. “There are few but people today lack that intense passion. Today, youngsters judge their emotions too quickly. They have no patience to maintain a relationship. People jump to new partners even at the slightest issue. I also think there’s no depth in today’s love. No one wants to fight for love, and they have other priorities,” Parth concluded.

Starting tonight, Kasautii Zindagii Kay will air Monday-Friday at 8:00 pm on Star Plus.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd