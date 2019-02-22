Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan: Never had anything against television

Parth Samthaan has been impressing the audience with his portrayal of Anurag in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Acting on his mother’s orders, Anurag will soon betray his love Prerna (Erica Fernandes) and marry Komolika (Hina Khan).

While fans await the twist in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, indianexpress.com recently caught up with Parth at the sidelines of an event. The actor recently also played a cameo in ALTBalaji’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

Here are excerpts from the exclusive conversation:

With Anurag, you have become the latest lover boy of television.

Really? (laughs) If you say so, I will believe it. But honestly, I feel too blessed and overwhelmed to receive all the love. It feels great that your show is reaching every corner of the world. The love motivates me to do better. The character of Anurag is a layered one, and I am looking forward to exploring it more in the coming days.

Kasautii has been a very popular property. Were you expecting this response from the audience?

As an actor, and a person, I never expect. I am a giver and believe in giving my 100 percent to everything. I really don’t bother much about other people’s view. That can pressurise you. I feel if you are a good human being and work with full honesty, everything right will come your way.

You seem to share a great rapport with Erica Fernandes. Does it help to have a camaraderie off screen also?

It does help you to connect with your co-stars. But more than that, there has to be a healthy professional relationship. And I am getting to learn so much from her and also the other cast members. I am not a very punctual person but seeing Erica respect time, I am also trying to be on time (laughs). To be honest, every one of us on the sets feels lucky to be each other’s co-star. We have all become family now and it feels great shooting with them.

We recently saw quite a romantic side of Anurag. But what does love mean to you personally?

I really don’t know. But you need to understand that as actors, we tend to bring a part of us in our characters. Be it personal stories, incidences or just shades, there is a bit of Parth in Anurag when it comes to romance. But personally, I feel love is the most beautiful feeling in the world. You are really lucky if the person you love is in your life.

Before Kasautii, you seemed a little apprehensive regarding television. How do you feel about the medium now?

I have nothing against television. I just didn’t want to keep myself committed to a show for a long time. I am a little restless as an actor. I want to do more stuff. But Kasautii is a huge show and realising how much fans love it, I think I have settled down a bit.

So was the cameo in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain a break from your long commitment?

It wasn’t really planned. I did it as Ekta (Kapoor) ma’am wanted me on it. But when I came back, it was quite refreshing. The break did work and I really enjoyed it.

Hina Khan’s exit from Kasautii has been making headlines while there is also a buzz that Mr. Bajaj’s character will soon enter the show.

I have no clue about it. Honestly, I have just a fair idea of only a week’s storyline.