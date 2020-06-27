Parth Samthaan is back on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Parth Samthaan on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. (Photo: Parth Samthaan/Instagram) Parth Samthaan on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. (Photo: Parth Samthaan/Instagram)

Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu of Kasautii Zindagii Kay has resumed the shoot of the popular show almost after almost 100 days.

The actor shared a few photos from the sets of the show on Instagram. Along with the photos, he wrote, “Back to Shoot after 3 months 😇 Back to normalcy! #unlockindia.”

The work on Indian TV shows came to a standstill after the country went into lockdown following the outbreak of coronavirus. The actors shot the last episodes of their respective shows on March 18. Post that, the channels ran either the older episodes or brought back their hit shows to keep the audience hooked.

Not just Kasautii Zindagii Kay, another Balaji Telefilms show, Naagin 4 has resumed the shooting as well. Actor Rashami Desai shared a photo on social media as she got ready. “It’s good to be back. Shoooottiiiing. #Naagin 4 #Shalakha,” Rashami wrote along with the photo.

On Friday, Ekta Kapoor and Nia Sharma too posted photos from the sets of Naagin 4. Apart from these, TV shows like Pavitra Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Bhakarwadi, RadhKrishn, Santoshi Maa and Ek Mahanayak Dr B R Ambedkar have started filming.

New episodes will go air from July.

