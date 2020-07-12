Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan tests positive for coronavirus

Parth Samthaan has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: PR Handout) Parth Samthaan has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: PR Handout)

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan has tested positive for coronavirus. Samthaan took to Instagram to share the news. The actor revealed that he has mild symptoms and is under home quarantine.

Samthaan wrote, “Hi everyone, I had mild symptoms and got myself tested. And yes I have been tested Positive for Covid 19 …henice I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care😇.”

Following Parth Samthaan’s coronavirus diagnosis, the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been put on hold for three days, following the guidelines. While all team members have been asked to go into quarantine, the ones who have been in close contact with the actor will also have to undergo the test.

As soon as Samthaan shared the post, his friends showered him with positivity and wishes. Hina Khan, who played Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, wrote, “You will be fine my friend..Godspeed! I am just a few buildings away🤗”. Aparna Dixit, Scarlett Rose and Ariah Agarwal also shared get well soon messages on the post.

Parth Samthaan was the first actor to resume shoot on Kasautii Zindagii Kay. On June 27, he had posted pictures from the sets and shared that he is excited to be back on the sets.

The makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Balaji Telefilms also released a statement on social media. It read “We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talent from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, trave, and visits to the sets.”

Ekta Kapoor retweeted the post and added that they have been taking all necessary precautions and following the SOPs provided. “Health and safety comes first to us all at Balaji. Take care. Take care. Jai Mata Di. 🙏🏻,” she wrote.

Earlier, television shows Mere Sai and Dr B R Ambedkar also had to put the shoot on hold after a crew member and an actor, respectively, tested positive for coronavirus. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Saumya Tandon’s personal hairdresser is also recovering after testing positive for COVID-19. However since she hasn’t been on the set, the shoot did not get affected.

Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive for coronavirus. They were admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

The father-son duo took to Twitter to share the news. Big B wrote, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

A couple of hours later, Abhishek Bachchan posted, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

