Parth Samthaan called out for flouting quarantine rules, actors says he suffered a panic attack

Parth Samthaan had tested positive for coronavirus on July 12. (Photo: Parth Samthaan/Instagram) Parth Samthaan had tested positive for coronavirus on July 12. (Photo: Parth Samthaan/Instagram)

Actor Parth Samthaan, who has been recovering from coronavirus, has been called out on social media for flouting home quarantine rules. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor recently tested negative, however, as per BMC rules, the patient needs to complete isolation for a specific period before they can step out.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user posted that the actor had stepped out of his sealed flat in Goregaon, Mumbai and even used public facilities. She also shared that his house-help, who stays with Samthaan, is still positive.

Tagging Mumbai Police and the BMC, she wrote, “TV actor @LaghateParth Parth Samthaan has been flouting BMC quarantine rules, stepping out of BMC seal of his flat, using public facilities in DB woods, Goregaon putting residents at risk. His house help who stays with him, is still positive. Need action BMC @mybmc @mumbaipolice.”

TV actor @LaghateParth Parth Samthaan has been flouting BMC quarantine rules, stepping out of BMC seal of his flat, using public facilities in DB woods, Goregaon putting residents at risk. His house help who stays with him, is still positive. Need action BMC @mybmc @mumbaipolice — Shilpa (@Suhaasi) July 27, 2020

Several other residents from the society also voiced their displeasure about Parth Samthaan’s actions. While someone called him irresponsible for stepping out even after warning from neighbours, another user shared that the actor shied away from seeking help from the society’s special task team.

Dear @Suhaasi ,yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family .. — Parth Samthaan (@LaghateParth) July 28, 2020

In a bid to sort out the matter, Samthaan took to Twitter to share his side of the story. The actor tweeted, “Dear @Suhaasi, yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family.”

Later in the evening, Parth Samthaan shared a photo of his mother on Instagram, calling her ‘my life’.

