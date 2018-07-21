Parth Samthaan confirmed to play Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot

Parth Samthaan will be seen playing Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. Parth Samthaan will be seen playing Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot.

Ekta Kapoor’s hunt for the perfect Anurag Basu has finally ended and the buck has stopped at Parth Samthaan. Earlier this year, Ekta announced the reboot of Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Erica Fernandes will play Prerna, while Bigg Boss 11 star Hina Khan will reprise the iconic character of Komolika in the show. With the leads being locked, the show will go on floors soon. It is expected to launch sometime next month.

A source told indianexpress.com, “Ekta and the team had a tough time finding the perfect Anurag. A lot of actors were in contention but the rebooted show required a young face. After numerous look tests and auditions, the team finally zeroed on Parth. The actor was finalised last night and an official announcement will happen soon. While Erica has already shot for the first teaser, a promo with Hina and Parth will also be released soon.”

It is to be noted that a couple of years back, Parth had faced Ekta’s irk publically. During the Vikas Gupta-Parth controversy, the producer had been forthcoming while taking good friend Vikas’ stand. And now, since Vikas and Parth have reconciled, Ekta has also welcomed him back in her gang.

Before Parth, names like Shaheer Sheikh, Kushal Tandon, Barun Sobti, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Raina were doing rounds as Anurag. Ekta on Saturday posted a series of cryptic tweets confirming the ‘young’ Parth coming on board for Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The television producer posted, “None of d names floating can be d lead for kasauti as all r way past their prime !!! It’s a reboot of a ‘ young( mid twenties) love story’.”

Ekta followed it with another tweet, “The lead Anurag cannot b over thirty playing twenty four na?”

None of d names floating can be d lead for kasauti as all r way past their prime !!! It’s a reboot of a ‘ young( mid twenties) love story’ — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) July 21, 2018

The lead Anurag cannot b over thirty playing twenty four na? — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) July 21, 2018

Starting his career with ads, Parth made his television debut as a lead with Channel V’s Best Friends Forever?. But fortunes turned overnight with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, where Parth played the lead role of Manik. The show received a tremendous response. On public demand, the show recently launched its third season as a web show. Parth also has a couple of films that are awaiting release.

