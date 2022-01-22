scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon tie the knot in a private ceremony, share photos from dreamy wedding

Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon's photos are from a photoshoot and show the beautiful couple posing in their wedding outfits. The actors' fans around the world expressed their delight on social media sites.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 22, 2022 5:31:27 pm
Park Shin-hye, Choi Tae-joon, Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon weddingPark Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon's fans around the world expressed their delight on social media sites. (Photo: salt_ent/Instagram)

South Korean actors Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon tied the knot on Sunday in a private ceremony in Seoul. SALT Entertainment, the talent agency representing the two, shared dreamy pictures of the couple on their Instagram page.

The photos are from a photoshoot and show the beautiful couple posing in their wedding outfits.

The actors’ fans around the world expressed their delight on social media sites. They are also sharing pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony.

One fan tweeted, “Congratulations and Best Wishes to the couple, Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon!”

Another wrote, “The World’s cutest couple Park Shin-Hye and Choi Tae Joon are getting married today. Congratulations to both of them. God bless the couple. #ParkShinHye #ChoiTaeJoon #parkshinhyewedding #wedding.”

Park Shin-hye is best known for starring in popular television dramas like You’re Beautiful, The Heirs, Pinocchio, and recently, a movie called Sisyphus: The Myth. She is one of the most successful actors of her generation. Choi Tae-joon, who is a year younger than Park, is best known for the 2018 miniseries Exit. He has also appeared in Missing 9, The Undateables, and Suspicious Partner.

Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon have been in a relationship since 2017. In November 2020, Park announced that she is pregnant.

