Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon tie the knot in a private ceremony, share photos from dreamy wedding

South Korean actors Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon tied the knot on Sunday in a private ceremony in Seoul. SALT Entertainment, the talent agency representing the two, shared dreamy pictures of the couple on their Instagram page.

The photos are from a photoshoot and show the beautiful couple posing in their wedding outfits.

The actors’ fans around the world expressed their delight on social media sites. They are also sharing pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 솔트엔터테인먼트 (@salt_ent)

One fan tweeted, “Congratulations and Best Wishes to the couple, Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon!”

Park Shin-hye looks so adorbs 🤍pic.twitter.com/rFGQ43MO86 — jowi park ❀ (@chimmyloey) January 22, 2022

CONGRATULATIONS NEWLY WED!

South Korean actress Park Shin-hye and actor-singer Choi Tae-joon are getting married on Saturday, January 22. pic.twitter.com/KCny6liQtg — ratatouille (@isyaventeen) January 22, 2022

Another wrote, “The World’s cutest couple Park Shin-Hye and Choi Tae Joon are getting married today. Congratulations to both of them. God bless the couple. #ParkShinHye #ChoiTaeJoon #parkshinhyewedding #wedding.”

Park Shin-hye is best known for starring in popular television dramas like You’re Beautiful, The Heirs, Pinocchio, and recently, a movie called Sisyphus: The Myth. She is one of the most successful actors of her generation. Choi Tae-joon, who is a year younger than Park, is best known for the 2018 miniseries Exit. He has also appeared in Missing 9, The Undateables, and Suspicious Partner.

Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon have been in a relationship since 2017. In November 2020, Park announced that she is pregnant.