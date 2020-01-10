Paritosh Tripathi on Bigg Boss 13 comedy club: Contestants were sporting to take jokes on themselves

Paritosh Tripathi said he was initially apprehensive of how the contestants would take jokes on themselves. (Photo: Paritosh Tripathi/Instagram) Paritosh Tripathi said he was initially apprehensive of how the contestants would take jokes on themselves. (Photo: Paritosh Tripathi/Instagram)

This week the Bigg Boss 13 contestants have been honing their creative skills. After battling it out in a cooking competition judged by Vikas Khanna, the housemates will now take charge to impress the audience with their comedy skills. And as part of the Comedy Club setup, ace actor-comedian Paritosh Tripathi will join them as the host.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Tripathi shared more about his experience in Bigg Boss 13 house and his take on the contestants’ funny side.

He said, “It was an amazing time to be on Bigg Boss 13. I haven’t done a lot of work as Paritosh, and I am usually seen in characters, so I was surprised that people knew me. It was a special feeling to be showered with so much love and respect. I couldn’t believe that they were the same people who fight so much in a given day. It was a fun break not just for us but also for them.”

In a fun mood, the Super Dancer host shared that he was apprehensive of how the contestants would take jokes on themselves. He said, “I also had a 10-minute act where I cracked jokes on them. Honestly, I was scared that there is no escape route in the house and all of them are aggressive people. What if they attack me? (laughs). However, they were so sporting to take jokes on themselves. And not just with me, even with their competitors. The entire vibe was very positive. It’s really difficult to make someone laugh and it’s even tough to laugh on yourself. The audience will definitely see a new side to these contestants.”

Sharing that he got a tremendous response from people for his act, Tripathi said, “So many people from the industry told me that they enjoyed my performance, and my social media is filled with messages. It just proves the kind of viewership Bigg Boss 13 has. But I am most amazed by the trolls of different fan clubs. Without even seeing the entire episode, some have been targeting me on being biased and not talking about their favourites. It’s really very weird.”

Ask him whose performance did he enjoy most, and he diplomatically replied, “Everyone was really fun. I was enjoying their act as one in the audience. It was a competition for them and the live audience gave them scores. But for me, each one of them was a winner. They all played on their strengths. And since Haarsh Limbachiyaa had trained them, so they would have excelled anyway.”

Interestingly, the actor shared that he was offered to participate in Bigg Boss this season. “It’s destiny that I got a chance to be in the house, two-days in a row. I was offered the show but since I was busy, I couldn’t take it up. As for the future, I don’t know if I will ever do the show or not. Bigg Boss and marriage are two things that I am really scared to do,” he shared with a laugh.

Talking about his future projects, Paritosh Tripathi said, “I have an important role in Anurag Basu’s next film Ludo. I am also judging a comedy show on Voot and then there are a couple of short festival films that I am doing. I will also soon fly to Patna to star in a beautiful love story. It’s looking like a promising year right now.”

Bigg Boss 13 currently has Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh as contestants. With the entire house nominated, host Salman Khan will evict one among them during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd